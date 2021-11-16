Bij de lancering van F1 2021 ontbraken er een aantal circuits, omdat deze vrij laat werden toegevoegd aan de echte kalender. Er zijn inmiddels al twee circuits beschikbaar gesteld voor de game en nu is ook de derde grote update beschikbaar, die het laatste parkoers levert.
Al eerder werden Portimao en Imola aan het rooster van F1 2021 toegevoegd. De nieuwste grote update voor F1 2021 zorgt er voor dat je ook kunt racen op Jeddah circuit. Dit is niet het enige wat er wordt toegevoegd. Er worden onder andere ook wat bugs opgelost.
De volledige lijst is als volgt:
New Content
- Jeddah has been added to the game
- Added option to enable or disable Pit Lane Tyre Temperature simulation so cars that box closer to the pit lane entrance are not disadvantaged by colder tyres as they exit the pit lane.
- 2021 Red Bull has been reverted to their traditional livery with a visual update to closer match the real season
- Added option to disable driver moves in career
- Equal performance has been added to Grand Prix mode using F1 2021 cars
Online
- Users kicked from a session due to the timer running out are no longer banned from the session
- Host-spectators will now correctly see the race starts lights go out at the same time as racers
General
- Addressed an issue where the “Advance” button could disappear from a career save
- R&D progress history screen now looks correct with the increased number of available tracks
- Victory VO can now correctly be previewed within the item store
- Addressed an issue where users could go out of world in photo mode on Imola
- Fanatec CSL DD pedals now have the correct brake and throttle thresholds
- DRS white line has been adjusted on Imola to match the activation point
- General stability improvements
- Various minor fixes
Wil je weten hoe het Jeddah circuit eruitziet in de game? Dan kan je dat in de video hieronder bekijken.
Gisteren Jeddah gespeelt met wat vrienden. Dit is oprecht een rot baan hahaha. Mercedes gaat hier trouwens de punten pakken in het eggie.
Gevalletje sportswashing
@Anoniem-4681: Yep. But money rules