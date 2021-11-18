

Gisteren kon je al lezen dat People Can Fly een grote update voor Outriders klaar had staan en die is inmiddels online gegaan. Deze update komt met diverse verbeteringen voor de game, alsook toevoegingen en meer.

Gezien de update inmiddels live is, volgt er nog een patch notes overzicht en die hebben we hieronder voor je geplaatst. De belangrijkste toevoegingen zijn vier nieuwe Expeditions, het Transmog systeem en de nodige tweaks wat betreft de loot drops.

Lees snel verder om alle details te checken die met de New Horizon update gemoeid zijn. Meer over de game te weten komen? Check dan hier onze review.