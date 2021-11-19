

Arkane Studios heeft sinds de release van Deathloop doorgewerkt aan onder andere verbeteringen voor de game en dat resulteert nu in een nieuwe update. Het gaat om update 1.200 voor zowel de PlayStation 5 als de pc-versie van de shooter.

Het betrefet een forse update, aangezien er een hele hoop issues worden aangepakt. Dit alles staat zoals gebruikelijk hieronder op een rijtje, zodat je een goed overzicht hebt van alle aanpassingen. Na het updaten zouden veel vervelende issues niet langer een probleem mogen vormen.

Deathloop is verkrijgbaar voor de PlayStation 5 en pc. In onze review lees je meer over deze titel.