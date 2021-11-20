Ray Tracing Mode is now available in the Video settings menu.

Save Rollback: A hidden Save Rollback feature was added to allow users who have encountered blocking issues to rollback to the start of the chapter of their choice. Please see this thread for more details .

Changed the sensitivity required for the Visor input so that controllers with more wear and tear may still detect the button press.

An option to uncap the FPS was added, allowing users to run the game between 30 and 60 FPS. Please note uncapping FPS may lead to a less stable framerate in some areas. Recommended for users with a VRR display.

Fix for an issue where the Compendium entry “Gasher and Gnasher” might not unlock.

Added a failsafe to ensure that the “Fully Loaded” achievement/trophy could be unlocked.

Fix for an issue where custom difficulty settings would reset.

Fix for players who may become locked out of the Guardian menu after the first ability point tutorial.

Fix for instances where the poison gas could not be frozen again after a reload.

Improvements made to transition in and out of Workbenches in order to address some instances of Rocket refusing to use the Workbench.

Chapter 1: Fix for a rare issue where Star-Lord may be caught in a state of falling out of world, after falling on the Milano.

Chapter 7 : Fix to allow the crane puzzle to be completely reset when reloading checkpoint, so that users may be allowed to retry in rare instances where they become blocked.

Chapter 9: Fix to allow users to win the chase sequence more easily.

Chapter 10: Fix for a funnel which made access to the Hero of Halfworld outfit difficult.

Chapter 10: Fix for one instance where Groot may be unable to create a lift leading to a side path.