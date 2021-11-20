

Eerder lieten we al weten dat Rockstar Games in een open brief excuses had aangeboden voor de staat waarin Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition werd uitgebracht. In die verklaring beloofde de studio ook dat de eerste update spoedig zou verschijnen en inmiddels is die update ook daadwerkelijk een feit.

Update 1.02 is nu te downloaden voor Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition op de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One en Xbox Series X|S. De update bestaat uit algemene verbeteringen die voor alle games gelden en daarnaast zijn er ook de nodige fixes voor GTA III, GTA: Vice City en GTA: San Andreas afzonderlijk.

Het gaat om een behoorlijke hoeveelheid fixes, variërend van crashes die nu verleden tijd moeten zijn tot verbeteringen op grafisch gebied. Hoewel er nog altijd veel werk aan de winkel is, lijkt deze eerste update in ieder geval een voorzichtige stap in de goede richting.

In de onderstaande patch notes kun je alle verbeteringen van update 1.02 voor Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition nalezen.