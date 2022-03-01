

Vorige week kondigde Rockstar Games al aan dat er een nieuwe update aan zat te komen voor Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. Die update is vandaag uitgerold en het betreft hier versie 1.04. De update komt met een forse lijst aan fixes, waarmee Rockstar de game op alle platformen tracht te optimaliseren.

De oorspronkelijke uitgave had nogal te kampen met veel technische issues en al snel beloofde Rockstar Games beterschap, wat ze middels updates toepassen. Zo langzamerhand zou de ervaring dus moeten worden zoals beoogd. Hieronder een overzicht van alle punten die aangepakt zijn.

Meer over de trilogie lees je in onze special, maar weet dat deze opgesteld is voor het uitbrengen van diverse updates.