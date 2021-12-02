

Relic Entertainment deelde twee weken geleden een roadmap voor Age of Empires IV en daarop gaven ze aan dat er voor het einde van het jaar nog een grote winter update zou uitkomen. Deze update is nu beschikbaar om te downloaden en komt zowel met aanpassingen voor de game, alsook nieuwe features.

Onder de nieuwe features valt de mogelijkheid om in-game spelerscores uit te schakelen in custom lobbies en Skirmish matches. Daarnaast kunnen spelers nu na een potje de map bekijken, zodat ze wat van de strategie van de ander kunnen leren.

Verder komt de update met aanpassingen aan de mini-map, waardoor het nog wat overzichtelijker is tijdens het spelen. Alle andere details tref je hieronder in het overzicht. Meer over Age of Empires IV te weten komen? Check dan hier onze review.

FEATURES

NEW

Based on community feedback, we’ve made the decision to implement the ability to enable in-game player scores for those who wish to have them. We know that using this feature can change the way you choose to play the game, and so we want to empower you to make the choice for yourself. Starting today, you’ll be able to enable in-game player score on a match-by-match basis for custom lobby multiplayer and skirmish matches.

The ability to view the map post-match is something you’ve asked for, and we’ve begun to make changes to allow you to do just that. With this latest update, you’ll be able to pan across the map and get a better view of all players’ strategies after finishing up your game.

Please note that after pressing the “Continue” button, you’ll be taken to the post-game statistics screen and will no longer be able to switch back to the map. We’ll be providing options that allow you to easily switch back and forth between the completed map view and post-game stats in Spring 2022.

UPDATED

We’ve heard feedback that the mini-map can be difficult to follow at a glance. We’ve made several adjustments to ensure better readability, including the changes detailed below. As always, we’re interested in hearing from you once you’ve spent some time with these updates:

Icon sizes are noticeably reduced

New wonder icon matches the HUD objectives icon

Primary Town Center is now noticeably larger than Landmarks

Deer icon appears smaller and is not obscuring other resource points even when camera and map are rotated

Small gold deposit icons match large gold deposit icons but can be told apart from one another on the mini-map

Relic icons are now gold in color

Fish icons are now slightly blue in color

Fish icons no longer appear in shallow streams but remain in deep water

Maps such as Ancient Spires, Danube River, Confluence, and Mongolian Heights have no Fish icons present on the mini map with fish present in river

Maps with larger bodies of water retain Fish icons in deep water areas

We’ve moved the Chinese Dynasty button and user interface to a less prominent position on the screen. You’ll now find it in the lower left-hand corner, nearer to the location where you make other selections.

Garrison behavior has seen adjustments to better put you in charge of the decision-making, while also ensuring your economy stays as efficient as possible. You can turn off 1-click Garrison, meaning your villagers will no longer automatically load into a hold when right-clicking and will instead need to be summoned to safety using the command card icon. As well, when you ungarrison villagers, they’ll respond to rally points and immediately get back to work.

We’ve introduced new options to the Campaign mode that’ll allow you to easily jump back into the game and test a new strategy. From the Mission “Fail Screen,” you’ll now be able to select “Load Saved Game” rather pathing back to the Main Menu to select a save game file.