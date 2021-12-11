Diana Prince, beter bekend als Wonder Woman, dook onlangs op bij The Game Awards met de aankondiging van haar eigen game. Monolith Productions en Warner Bros. Games toonden ons namelijk de eerste korte teaser van ‘Wonder Woman’ en dat maakte heel wat fans van de superheldin erg blij. Erg veel weten we eigenlijk niet over de game, maar nu de teaser ook op het officiële YouTube-kanaal van Warner Bros. Games is geplaatst, kunnen we wel wat nieuwe info afleiden uit de beschrijving. Die gaat als volgt:

She will fight to unite the warriors of two worlds.

You are Wonder Woman. In development by Monolith Productions, creators of the critically acclaimed Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor™ and sequel Middle-earth: Shadow of War™, this open-world action-adventure game will feature the beloved DC Super Hero, Wonder Woman.

The single player open-world action game will introduce an original story set in the DC Universe and allow players to become Diana of Themyscira in the fight to unite her Amazon family and the humans from the modern world.

Powered by the Nemesis System, gamers will forge deep connections with both enemies and allies as they progress from a heroic fighter into a proven leader.