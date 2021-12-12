

De Sniper Elite-serie gaat inmiddels alweer flink wat jaren mee. Het eerste deel in de reeks kwam in 2005 uit. Sindsdien zijn er meerdere vervolgen, enkele spin-offs (in de vorm van de Zombie Army-games) en zelfs een VR-game uitgebracht. Nu heeft Rebellion, de studio achter Sniper Elite, een nieuw deel in de hoofdreeks onthuld.

Sniper Elite 5 is namelijk aangekondigd en daarmee maakt de serie ook voor het eerst de overstap naar de huidige generatie consoles. Het vijfde deel in de reeks speelt zich af in Frankrijk, in het jaar 1944. Daar werken de Nazi’s in het geheim aan Operation Kraken, een gevaarlijk project waarmee ze de oorlog willen winnen. Aan spelers de taak om Operation Kraken te stoppen. De campagne is solo te spelen, maar ook met iemand anders in coöp. Coöp is in Sniper Elite 5 verbeterd met nieuwe features. Zo kun je ammunitie delen en elkaar oplappen.

Competitieve multiplayer is ook aanwezig in Sniper Elite 4/ Verder zegt Rebellion dat de gunplay in dit deel is verbeterd en krijgen spelers meer opties om door te levels te bewegen, zoals ziplines. De X-ray killcam, waar de serie om bekend staat, is ook nog realistischer gemaakt.

Sniper Elite 5 verschijnt ergens in 2022, maar een exacte datum is momenteel nog niet bekend. De game komt uit voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Hieronder kun je de onthullingstrailer bekijken en de officiële beschrijving van de game lezen.