

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla heeft gisteren update 1.4.1. ontvangen en daarmee zijn de cross-over evenementen toegevoegd. Tevens vereist deze update om de game in z’n geheel opnieuw te downloaden, wat onlangs al werd aangekondigd.

Het kost dus wat meer tijd, maar het resultaat is dat de totale installatie van de game op alle platformen gereduceerd wordt. Dit is dan weer bedoeld om de game klaar te maken voor toekomstige content, waaronder Dawn of Ragnarök.

Met de release van de update zijn nu ook de patch notes vrijgegeven en die hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 1.041 Patch Notes

Important: This update delivers a data restructure of Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla, requiring a full reinstall of the game files, resulting in overall smaller file size, faster loading screen times and runtime performance, and improved world data streaming.

Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – A Fated Encounter:

Terrible nightmares seemingly caused by a close ally sends Eivor to the Isle of Skye to investigate.

Unlock all-new Assassin’s Creed Odyssey–themed rewards in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla by completing the story content.

Access requirements: To play A Fated Encounter, you must reach Settlement Level 4 and have completed the quest A Wise Friend, where you help Valka establish herself in Ravensthorpe.

Please note that Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories content will scale to match your progression and level.

Yule Festival

Added in-game support for the Yule Festival.



The Yule Festival will be available from December 16, 2021 to January 6, 2022

Partaking in the festivities will get you all-new items, including but not limited to a snowy beard & hair and settlement decoration.

Difficulty Settings Update

We added various sub-sections to the combat, stealth, and exploration options in the Gameplay tab. This will allow you to customize your combat and stealth experience in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to your preference.

These are the Combat settings you can modify:

Aim Assist (Full, Moderate, Light, Off)

Level Scaling (Off, Default, Constant, Harder, Nightmarish)

* NEW * Parry timing-window (400, 650, 800 ms)

* Parry timing-window (400, 650, 800 ms) * NEW * Brush with Death timing-window (300, 400, 600 ms)

* Brush with Death timing-window (300, 400, 600 ms) *NEW* Brush with Death Duration (1, 1.5, 2, 2.5 sec)

These are the Stealth settings you can modify:

Guaranteed Assassination (ON/OFF)

* NEW * Detection escape (0.5, 1, 2 sec)

* Detection escape (0.5, 1, 2 sec) * NEW * Detection escape while aiming (1, 2, 4 sec)

* Detection escape while aiming (1, 2, 4 sec) * NEW * Search duration (50, 65, 80 sec)

* Search duration (50, 65, 80 sec) *NEW* Maximum enemies in search (2,3)

These are the Exploration settings you can modify:

Closest Opportunity (ON/OFF)

Icon Distance (OFF/ON)

* NEW * Viewpoint Synchronization (ON/OFF)

* Viewpoint Synchronization (ON/OFF) * NEW * Exploration Beams (Limited/Full)

* Exploration Beams (Limited/Full) *NEW* Unguided Objectives (OFF/ON)

Note: Modifying any of these values will set the Stealth, Combat, or Exploration Difficulty to Custom and the game world will reload upon confirming these settings.

Stealth Improvements

Below you’ll find our first iteration of stealth improvements.

Improved instances where NPCs could detect players when vision between the player and NPCs is obstructed.

Reduced the hold time and speed restriction when blending with crowds.

Resolved some issues that caused players to be instantly detected when they should not have been.

Miscellaneous

Updated Quest Log Ordering: Quests will now be ordered based on the Recommended Power Level.

New content pop-ups will no longer appear after completing the Rude Awakening quest.

Adjusted balancing for melee damage scaling, ranged damage scaling, critical strike chance skills, and runes of finesse critical chance.

Players will now be able to view up to 1200 runes in their inventory.

Players will now be able to see up to 200 items in the transmog menu.

Added a purchase celebration page to the Animus Store.

Main Quests, World Events, and Side Activities

Addressed:

Basim followed Eivor everywhere if player used Fast travel in Puppets and Prisoners.

The Daughter of Lerion encounter against Regan could not be started.

Players couldn’t locate Prey in the High Hall / The Legend of Beowulf to talk to Wulfhilda.

Couldn’t proceed with The Mysterious Berserker.

Couldn’t complete Bleeding the Leech as they could be falling through the floor.

The Siege of Paris: Couldn’t interact with Toka to start the quest Strangers Bearing Gifts.

Wrath of the Druids: Barid and Ciara would not go to the coronation for Flann over Ireland.

Gameplay

Addressed:

Numerous clipping issues.

Numerous camera issues.

Guided Arrow and Charged Shot skill could use same M&K mapping as Bow Stun Finisher.

Shattered Destroyer’s perk resets stack and doesn’t enter cooldown if the enemy counters/attacks the player while still using the special attack.

Helmet and facial hair could disappear when hooded while wearing the Fallen Hero gear.

The seax on the ealdorman outfit could disappear randomly when equipping different weapons.

Plague of Rats did higher damage than intended to some bosses.

Missile reversal-ing a flash bomb could sometimes create an invisible barrier to be left behind, causing subsequent missiles to collide with an invisible wall.

Mastery Challenge: Enemy NPCs could sometimes be seen to jump from their stations in the Wenlocan Outpost trial of the bear.

UI/HUD

Addressed:

Numerous UI/HUD issues.

Rations, Health, and Stamina Bars were missing when Abilities and Adrenaline option was set to OFF.

Removed the Hide/Show Gear option from the cloak while a disguise is active.

The adrenaline bar would not fill after the second chain assassination when hitting the shield or back of an enemy.

Discovery Tour: Blood FX Settings did not save.

Discovery Tour: First Person camera did not trigger when players toggled the Close Camera Option to ON.

No interaction prompt for a key in the Boudicca Tomb.

Graphics, Animation, and Audio

Addressed:

Numerous graphics, texture, animation, or lighting issues.

Numerous sound issues.

Tombs of the Fallen: Some sound effects were missing in some of the Tombs of the Fallen.

Tombs of the Fallen: No VFX is played if the weight was put on a pressure plate post loading a manual save.

World

Addressed:

Instances of misplaced or floating objects or textures.

Instances where Eivor, NPCs, or the longship would get stuck.

Ubisoft Connect Challenges, Achievements & Trophies

Addressed:

Pascal Lamb challenge wouldn’t unlock under certain circumstances.

Puca Ubisoft Connect Core Challenge could not be completed under certain circumstances.

King’s Maker did not unlock automatically after conditions were met.

Performance and Stability