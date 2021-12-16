Sinds de release van Back 4 Blood in oktober zijn spelers bezig om hordes aan zombies om te leggen. De game is vooral bedoeld om in coöperatieve opzet te spelen en de meesten onder ons doen dat waarschijnlijk ook. Toch is er ook een groep die de game graag solo wil ervaren en daar werkte ontwikkelaar Turtle Rock Studios al geruime tijd aan. Deze optie is nu eindelijk beschikbaar.

De december update van Back 4 Blood is uitgerold en deze brengt heel wat aanpassingen met zich mee. Naast de offline singleplayer campagne wordt er ook weer gesleuteld aan diverse moeilijkheidsgraden nadat de ontwikkelaar zelf al aangaf dat de game te moeilijk zou zijn. Gezien de naderende feestdagen is de game ook voorzien van een Kerstmis event en er zijn nog heel veel andere dingen aangepast.

Hieronder kan je de volledige patch notes bekijken van de grote december update.

NEW FEATURES:

Offline Campaign with Progression

New Supply Lines – Roving Merchants Time-limited track added that provides new unlocks to spend Supply Points on

New Card Type – Burn Cards New card type added that is available through the Roving Merchants Supply Lines This card type can be played in each Saferoom to gain temporary effects like instant healing, currency boosts, increasing resistances, and more

Holiday Seasonal Event Holiday decorations added to Fort Hope and the Firing Range Unlockable seasonal character skins, weapon skins, emblems, and sprays added

New (non-Burn) Cards Belt Clip – Increase Quickslot Inventory by 1 Utility Belt -Increase Quickslot Inventory by 2. -10% Damage Dealt Tool Belts – Increase Team Quickslot Inventory by 1

Ridden Practice Area added to Fort Hope Option added to play as a Ridden while in Fort Hope to practice fighting and exploring Mutation abilities

Bots that accompany the player in Solo Campaign are randomized

Ultrawide improvements

Stat tracking now enabled in Training

Notable bug fix: Fixed an exploit that allowed players to duplicate offensive utility items

Notable bug fix: Fixed an exploit that allowed players to select duplicates instead of one card

CAMPAIGN:

Balance Updates – Difficulty Specific:

Developer Note: One of our goals this patch is to decrease the disparity between the various difficulties so there isn’t as much of a jump from Recruit to Veteran to Nightmare.

Recruit : Player base damage resist increased to 25% (was 20%) Continue currency bonus increased to 300 (was 250) Continue Heal bonus increased to 75 (was 25) Continue Trauma heal bonus increased to 25 (was 20) Veteran : Rescaled friendly fire values Sleepers no longer call hordes Player base damage increased to 120% (was 100%) Player base Health increased to 115 (was 100) Player Base ammo capacity increased 120% (was 100%) Trauma heals per safe room +5 (was 0) Continue currency bonus increased to 200 (was 150) Continue Heal bonus increased to 25 (was 15) First aid cabinet free use increased to 2 (was 1) Nightmare : Rescaled friendly fire values First aid cabinet free use increased to 1 (was 0) Special Ridden damage reduced by 35% (was 75%) Common damage reduced by 50% (was 100%) Nightmare extra trauma from incap reduced to 5 (was 10) Reduce nightmare stumble resist on nightmare 25% (was 40%) Reduced nightmare Special Ridden health buff to 7.5% (was 15%) Continue currency bonus increased to 100 (was 0) Continue Heal bonus increased to 10 (was 0) Continue Trauma heal bonus increased to 5 (was 0) Continue Card draw bonus increased to 1 (was 0) Continue Ammo bonus increased to 15% (was 0) Extra incap trauma reduced to 7 (was 10)



Spawning Updates:

During endless Hordes and back-to-back hordes, all Horde Special Ridden are limited to 2 of a given type and a maximum of 4

Added a Horde Special Ridden cooldown Developer Note: This helps avoid the doubling of Special Ridden when multiple hordes are triggered.

Timed Hordes made to have a longer minimum resume time of 60 seconds (was 30) with the exception of custom events. Developer Note: If you triggered a horde while having a timed horde, it was possible to have the timed horde trigger too soon after the initial horde.

Roaming Special Ridden max count now 4 (was 6) Developer Note: Limits the potential Special Ridden counts in certain situations.

Reduced chance for all Tallboy variants on Veteran and Nightmare difficulties

Increased Roaming Special Ridden minimum spawn distance to 30m (was 20m)

Increased Wander Special Ridden minimum spawn distance to 10m (was 5m)

Ridden AI Updates: