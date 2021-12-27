

Het was oorspronkelijk de bedoeling dat Saints Row, de aankomende reboot van ontwikkelaar Volition, over een kleine twee maanden uit zou komen. Onlangs werd de game echter uitgesteld naar 26 augustus 2022, waardoor we dus nog een half jaar langer moeten wachten.

In de tussentijd heeft Volition wel weer de nodige beelden van Saints Row laten zien. In aanloop naar Kerstmis deelde de studio iedere dag een gameplay clip waarin een bepaald aspect van Saints Row werd uitgelicht. Zo komen onder meer de customization, voertuigen en wapens voorbij, evenals de spelwereld.

Kerstmis ligt inmiddels alweer achter ons en dus is ook de hele reeks met gameplay clips online verschenen. Hieronder hebben we alle fragmenten op een rij gezet.

The holidays are almost here… and boy do we have a stack of great #SaintsRow stuff appearing under your tree in… *checks notes* August, from ol' Saint Volition. ⚜️

Behold! 🎵On the first day of #Saintsmas – we will bring to thee…🎵 pic.twitter.com/9pXXIcObBs

— Saints Row (@SaintsRow) December 13, 2021