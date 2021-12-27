Het was oorspronkelijk de bedoeling dat Saints Row, de aankomende reboot van ontwikkelaar Volition, over een kleine twee maanden uit zou komen. Onlangs werd de game echter uitgesteld naar 26 augustus 2022, waardoor we dus nog een half jaar langer moeten wachten.
In de tussentijd heeft Volition wel weer de nodige beelden van Saints Row laten zien. In aanloop naar Kerstmis deelde de studio iedere dag een gameplay clip waarin een bepaald aspect van Saints Row werd uitgelicht. Zo komen onder meer de customization, voertuigen en wapens voorbij, evenals de spelwereld.
Kerstmis ligt inmiddels alweer achter ons en dus is ook de hele reeks met gameplay clips online verschenen. Hieronder hebben we alle fragmenten op een rij gezet.
The holidays are almost here… and boy do we have a stack of great #SaintsRow stuff appearing under your tree in… *checks notes* August, from ol' Saint Volition. ⚜️
Behold! 🎵On the first day of #Saintsmas – we will bring to thee…🎵 pic.twitter.com/9pXXIcObBs
— Saints Row (@SaintsRow) December 13, 2021
🎵On the second day of #Saintsmas Volition bring to thee…
Saint-on-faction action…. 🎵 #SaintsRow pic.twitter.com/3fp0Pne3Yi
— Saints Row (@SaintsRow) December 14, 2021
🎵On the third day of #Saintsmas Volition bring to thee…
New ways to get across the cityyy!🎵 #SaintsRow pic.twitter.com/BVCh7vHAez
— Saints Row (@SaintsRow) December 15, 2021
🎵 On the fourth day of #Saintsmas Volition bring to theeeee…
SWEET A.F. WEAPONRY!🎵 pic.twitter.com/9pOOE0SUZa
— Saints Row (@SaintsRow) December 16, 2021
🎵 On the fifth day of #Saintsmas Volition bring to thee…
Skills for taking out enemies…🎵 pic.twitter.com/4GB9phEzqk
— Saints Row (@SaintsRow) December 17, 2021
🎵 On the sixth day of #Saintsmas Volition bring to you…
A whole load of crime to do…🎵 pic.twitter.com/EaZrMC3unL
— Saints Row (@SaintsRow) December 18, 2021
🎵 On the seventh day of #Saintsmas we're bringing to the ring…
WIIIIINGSUUITIIIIING🎵 pic.twitter.com/Hb4Sggck1F
— Saints Row (@SaintsRow) December 19, 2021
🎵On the eighth day of Saintsmas you'll get from Volition….
A big city packed full of fun 🎵 #SaintsRow pic.twitter.com/xvyX5RYgex
— Saints Row (@SaintsRow) December 20, 2021
🎵On the ninth day of Saintsmas Volition bring to thee…
Side Hustles that bring in the moneyyyy… 🎵 #SaintsRow pic.twitter.com/Bq1AP8USp9
— Saints Row (@SaintsRow) December 21, 2021
🎵On the tenth day of #Saintsmas Volition bring no doubt…
Rivals for you to stamp the fuck out 🎵 #SaintsRow pic.twitter.com/C0vrWBuvhZ
— Saints Row (@SaintsRow) December 22, 2021
🎵On the eleventh day of #Saintsmas Volition bring to thee..
Style not just on your bodyyy🎵 #SaintsRow pic.twitter.com/uo6rXvFC6C
— Saints Row (@SaintsRow) December 23, 2021
🎵On the twelfth day of #Saintsmas Volition bring to me…
A nice serving of W-T-F. 🎵
(Plus loads more we will be showing you next year) #SaintsRow pic.twitter.com/pBqgRllQJ5
— Saints Row (@SaintsRow) December 24, 2021