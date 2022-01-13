Eens in de zoveel tijd wordt FIFA 22 voorzien van een zogeheten ‘title update’ en dit zijn meestal de grote patches. In november was de derde title update daar en we mogen er nu weer een verwelkomen. Electronic Arts heeft FIFA 22 van de vierde grote update voorzien en dat brengt uiteraard een hele waslijst aan patch notes met zich mee.

Zo gaan onder meer de keepers op de schop, deze zouden nu beter moeten zijn in het pakken van geplaatste schoten dichtbij het lichaam van de keeper. Verder zullen de keepers minder vaak de bal in hun eigen doel deflecteren bij schoten van zeer dichtbij. Uiteraard is er nog veel meer aangepast en dat kan je hieronder in de patch notes vinden.

Deze update is op het moment van schrijven enkel beschikbaar op pc en je mag deze binnen enkele dagen op consoles verwachten. Wil je meer weten over FIFA 22? Lees dan ook zeker even onze review door.