Waar pc- en Stadia-spelers vorige week al patch 1.14 konden downloaden, is het nu ook tijd voor console spelers om aan de slag te gaan met de nieuwe FIFA 22 update. Patch 1.14 is namelijk nu beschikbaar op consoles en brengt net zoals title update 1 en 2 weer een grote waslijst aan fixes met zich mee.

Naast de grote lijst aan fixes, waaronder een fix van een bug die ervoor zorgde dat spelers progressie kwijtraakten in de carrière modus, zijn er ook een aantal toevoegingen zoals twee nieuwe Volta Arcade minigames. De toegevoegde minigames zijn Bucket Ball, een minigame waarin je de bal in de emmer van je tegenstander moet lobben, en ‘Closest to the Pin’, waarin je, zoals de naam al verraadt, de bal zo dicht mogelijk bij de pin moet schieten.

Mocht je benieuwd zijn naar de volledige lijst, dan kan je hieronder de patch notes bekijken.