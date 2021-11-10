Waar pc- en Stadia-spelers vorige week al patch 1.14 konden downloaden, is het nu ook tijd voor console spelers om aan de slag te gaan met de nieuwe FIFA 22 update. Patch 1.14 is namelijk nu beschikbaar op consoles en brengt net zoals title update 1 en 2 weer een grote waslijst aan fixes met zich mee.
Naast de grote lijst aan fixes, waaronder een fix van een bug die ervoor zorgde dat spelers progressie kwijtraakten in de carrière modus, zijn er ook een aantal toevoegingen zoals twee nieuwe Volta Arcade minigames. De toegevoegde minigames zijn Bucket Ball, een minigame waarin je de bal in de emmer van je tegenstander moet lobben, en ‘Closest to the Pin’, waarin je, zoals de naam al verraadt, de bal zo dicht mogelijk bij de pin moet schieten.
Mocht je benieuwd zijn naar de volledige lijst, dan kan je hieronder de patch notes bekijken.
FIFA 22 TITLE UPDATE 3 (VERSION 1.14) PATCH NOTES
FIFA ULTIMATE TEAM
Addressed the following issues:
- [PS5 Only] Addressed some instances of an initializing message sometimes appearing when attempting to matchmake in Division Rivals, and no matches being found.
We will continue to monitor this going forward.
GAMEPLAY
Addressed the following issues:
- In a rare situation, the ball could be moved during a free kick without play resuming for both sides.
- In some situations, the referee did not call for a foul after the goalkeeper made illegal contact with the ball carrier.
- Addressed some stability issues that could occur during the second half.
- Sometimes, goalkeepers were jumping too far forward when attempting to make a diving save.
- These jumping animations did not affect a goalkeeper’s ability to make saves.
- In some instances, the referee incorrectly cancelled their advantage call, resulting in an unintended set piece.
- When playing as a locked player, the opposition’s defensive line could have continued following the locked player deep into their own half, even when it was not beneficial to do so.
Own goals could have sometimes registered as a Shot On Target for the scoring side.
CAREER MODE
Made the following change:
- Added a Change Team Sheet shortcut on the Training Hub, enabling the manager to quickly cycle between Team Sheets for Training Drills.
- When getting transferred to a new club in Player Career, Pros with an OVR of 86 and higher will immediately be a part of the starting XI.
Addressed the following issues:
- Career Mode progression could have been lost between play sessions depending on how the mode was exited.
- When exiting Career Mode, the save pop up has been updated to have Save and Quit as the first option as it allows players to manually choose their save slot.
- In Player Career, the Avoid Conceding objective UI did not display correctly.
- In Player Career, the player controlled Pro could become a member of the starting XI unintentionally quickly.
VOLTA FOOTBALL
Made the following change:
- Added 2 new party games to VOLTA ARCADE.
- These will only be available following a server update. Please follow @EAFIFADIRECT for updates on when this will be live in-game.
- Added a shortcut for deallocating all Skill Points used in the Skill Tree.
- Added an audio cue that plays when there’s a new leader in VOLTA ARCADE party games.
Addressed the following issues:
- [PS5 only] When playing VOLTA BATTLES through Activities, the opposing Squad OVR could display an incorrect number.
- The Signature Ability button callout did not always display during matches when the Signature Ability was ready to be activated.
- When selecting an AI controlled teammate in the Change Outfit menu found in the Store and browsing the available items, the player’s Avatar could be displayed instead.
- The ball could have sometimes traveled through the Musical Nets VOLTA ARCADE party game.
- During the Wall Ball VOLTA ARCADE party game, the white shooting limit line will now display as red when the player controlled Avatar crosses it.
- Addressed a stability issue that could occur when playing a VOLTA FOOTBALL Survival match.
GENERAL, AUDIO, AND VISUAL
Made the following changes:
- Updated some badges, commentary lines, kits, banners, flags, broadcast packages, stadia, pre-match scenes, and tifos.
- Updated 31 starheads and added 1 new starhead.
- This will only be available following a server update. Please follow @EAFIFADIRECT for updates on when this will be live in-game.
Addressed the following issues:
- Addressed various instances of typos and incorrect UI/text formatting.
