Een aantal weken geleden kreeg FIFA 22 al zijn eerste titelupdate en we kunnen inmiddels de tweede grote update binnenhalen. Titelupdate 2 is namelijk beschikbaar gesteld door EA Sports, maar de patch notes ontbraken nog.

Je hebt de update als het goed is dus al een paar dagen terug kunnen downloaden en hieronder tref je de details, en dat zijn er nogal wat. Het bestaat uit een hele waslijst van aanpassingen en fixes voor de verschillende modi in FIFA 22.

Kijk dus snel verder voor alle FIFA 22 1.13 patch notes.

FIFA Ultimate Team

Made the following changes:

Penalty Shootout kick order will now be decided by the Penalties Attribute.

When players share the same Penalties Attribute, the Shot Power and Finishing Attributes will be used to determine the order.

After completing FUT Champions Finals competition and qualifying for another while the existing competition is still active, the FUT Champions Finals UI will now inform players that they cannot re-qualify for the existing competition.

When qualifying for FUT Champions Finals, a new post match screen will display to notify players of the qualification.

Addressed the following issues:

The win streak UI indicator did not appear after winning two Division Rivals matches in a row. This was a visual issue only.

On rare occasions, a Division Rivals match could incorrectly start with an inactivity pop up message appearing and staying on the screen.

Some kits could clash with the Referee’s kit during matches.

The FUT Champions Finals progress window did not display a checkmark beside the Rank I indicator after reaching it. This was a visual issue only.

When reaching a new Stage in Division Rivals, the post match screens did not highlight the new Stage. This was a visual issue only.

In Squad Battles, the Opponent Select screen displayed a blank space beside the selected opponent’s Rating and Chemistry.

When achieving a new Rank in Squad Battles, the post match screen did not display the updated visual indicator for the Rank. This was a visual issue only.

When claiming FUT Champions Finals rewards, a pop up message saying the event has ended would appear over the rewards animation.

[Stadia only] Matches against the CPU AI did not count towards Stadia’s Games Played counter.

Background Tifos did not always display correctly.

Some placeholder visuals were present on the FUT Friendlies screen.

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

Reduced the effectiveness of AI controlled players blocking Lobbed Passes and crosses.

Specifically, AI controlled players were previously able to stretch too far when attempting to block Lobbed Passes and crosses.

CPU AI teams are now more likely to commit fouls during matches played on Semi-Pro difficulty and above.

This change does not apply to matches played with Competitor Mode set to on.

Addressed the following issues:

[PC only] Addressed some instances of visual stuttering occurring after performing Skill Moves during matches.

When requesting a Finesse Shot, the ball carrier could sometimes go out of their way to take it with their dominant foot.

The Outside Foot Shot Trait did not function correctly.

When two players make contact with the ball at the same time, the ball could sometimes fly unintentionally high into the air.

When attempting to Shield the ball when taking a touch, the ball carrier could sometimes move erratically.

In a rare situation, a player could disappear from the pitch during a match.

On rare occasions, the referee could incorrectly call for a free kick inside of the penalty box instead of a penalty kick.

The Automatic Player Switching setting did not always function correctly.

In Pro Clubs and Player Career matches, the Set Piece Specialist perk did not function during Free Kicks and Penalty Kicks.

Goalkeepers could have unintentionally performed a goal kick across the entire pitch.

When making a tackle inside of the penalty box, the ball could sometimes unintentionally travel towards the defender’s goal.

When calling a player short on a corner, the called player could sometimes perform unnecessary player humanization gestures.

When attempting to turn while Sprinting, the ball carrier could sometimes miss a touch on the ball.

Career Mode

Made the following changes:

Added News scenes for UEFA Europa League and UEFA Champions League draws.

Adjusted Player Career Player Objective selection logic to account for the difficulty of some Objectives.

Moved the unavailable player(s) pop up message so that it can appear during the pre-match flow instead of the Career Mode Hub.

Addressed the following issues:

Youth Academy players could disappear at the start of the second season.

Sometimes, a player’s Match Form could incorrectly decrease after completing a match that they were subbed in for.

In a rare situation when coming on as a sub in Player Career, both teams could be positioned in the same half during a kick off.

A Youth Player’s potential could incorrectly decrease if they were signed to the senior squad towards the end of a season, with no remaining matches to be played.

In Player Career, Match Objectives that were too similar could unintentionally appear.

In Player Career, OVRs could incorrectly display multiple values across different menus.

Post Match Interview audio could become corrupted when the Disable All Music for Streaming Purposes setting was enabled.

Training Drill names could display in incorrect places on the UI.

The Squad Hub could remain scrollable even when a pop up message appeared on screen.

When attempting to retire a player in the Squad Hub, the affected player was the one shown in the preview panel instead of the highlighted player.

Some international matches did not display on the Calendar.

The Player Performance screen did not always display 2D headshots.

In Player Career, the created Pro was unintentionally not being selected for some national team matches.

A placeholder menu was incorrectly visible when entering Game Settings during a match.

When Quick Simming a match, yellow and red cards could appear green on the UI.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Made the following changes:

When searching for a match in VOLTA SQUADS, the Objectives widget is now present on the right hand side instead of an Avatar’s information.

Lengthened the duration of the up and down arrows on the VOLTA ARCADE results screen and moved them to the left, in order to improve clarity.

When browsing the Store or customizing an Avatar, the Avatar’s entire outfit will be on display instead of the camera zooming in on a specific item of clothing.

When completing a VOLTA ARCADE tournament and leveling up the Avatar, the post tournament screen will now separately display the amount of VOLTA COINS earned through the leveling and the tournament, respectively.

As a result, players can now browse through that UI element but will no longer be able to highlight individual Avatars.

Addressed the following issues:

The VOLTA ARCADE timer sometimes displayed an inaccurate amount of time. This was a visual issue only.

The entire lobby could unintentionally disband when the Captain cancelled matchmaking.

During matches, controller vibration could unintentionally persist.

When attempting to matchmake while matchmaking was disabled, players could see an incorrect pop up message.

A green arrow indicator could display in an incorrect location on a post match screen.

In VOLTA ARCADE, an incorrect badge could be displayed beside the Avatar’s name.

Menu narration did not always function correctly.

The Welcome To VOLTA ARCADE screen could take a longer than intended amount of time to display.

The Select Signature Ability screen did not display a headline and general summary.

The Avatar widget could overlap with other UI elements.

The Players List pause menu option was missing a visual indicator.

Store tiles could take longer than intended to appear.

AI players on both teams had white Player Indicators.

During goal celebrations, Avatars could incorrectly move through walls.

Pro Clubs

Made the following change:

Added the option to toggle the appearance of the Player Performance in game UI.

This option can be found in the Visual tab of Game Settings when paused during a match.

Added the option to adjust the Perk activation audio level.

This option can be found in the Audio tab of Game Settings when paused during a match.

Addressed the following issues:

Sometimes, menus could run at a slower speed than intended.

Some players could have seen kits different from the ones selected by the Captain in the pre-match flow.

The threat indicator could incorrectly move across the pitch.

The Player Of The Match overlay incorrectly displayed as blank.

Player names were not aligned correctly on the Club Tactics screen.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated some kits, celebrations, broadcast packages, stadia, 2D player images, pre-match scenes, UI text formatting, UI elements, ad boards, commentary lines, transitions, crowd chants, and anthems.

Added the ability to perform JUL’s celebration to additional players.

Addressed the following issues: