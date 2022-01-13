Insurgency: Sandstorm ligt sinds afgelopen september in de schappen en sindsdien kunnen console spelers eindelijk aan de slag met deze realistische shooter. Op Steam werd de game prima beoordeeld en wij waren over het algemeen ook tevreden over de nieuwe versie, zoals je in onze review kunt lezen. De game was enige tijd niet meer van updates voorzien, maar daar is door ontwikkelaar New World Interactive nu verandering in gebracht.

Met de eerste patch van 2022 verdwijnen direct een aantal bugs als sneeuw voor de zon. Zo worden problemen met de interface, AI, specifieke maps, verschillende modi en nog meer opgelost. Verder staat onderaan de lijst een opsomming van problemen waar de ontwikkelaar van op de hoogte is en die ze zo snel mogelijk zullen proberen op te lossen.

RESOLVED ISSUES:

Fixed an issue where the game would freeze at the loading screen when playing the Basic Training.

Fixed an issue where the Fire Support: Bomber Drones were not dropping their explosives.

Fixed an issue where the weapon firing sound effects would not play while inside a building if the player opened and closed the Loadout Menu.

Fixed an issue where players could stack spawn in Ambush mode on the following maps: Farmhouse, Hideout, Ministry, Outskirts, Powerplant, and Refinery.

Fixed an issue where colored orbs would appear at the bottom of the screen when playing on Farmhouse.

Fixed multiple AI issues: Implemented general improvements to AI tactical movement (avoiding hazards). Fixed an issue where friendly AI would not plant explosives at caches. Fixed an issue where AI would repeatedly lie down and get back up. Fixed issues of AI getting stuck on Hideout, Ministry, Refinery, and Summit.

Fixed an issue that would cause the weapons list on the Loadout Screen to appear empty at the start of a match.

Fixed an issue in Ambush where a new VIP would not spawn if the player selected as the VIP at the start of the round switched factions during the round countdown.

Fixed an issue where no ammo boxes would appear in Hardcore Checkpoint.

Fixed an issue where the weapon model preview would disappear if it was selected twice in the Loadout Menu.

Fixed an issue where the character model would not update and hold the selected weapon in the Loadout Menu.

Fixed several Insurgent hair clipping issues with facewear and torso pieces (we have more of these fixes to come in future updates).

Fixed a crash that happened when the player accepted a party invite while in the Local Play loading screen.

Fixed a crash that happened while playing on Bab and Precinct Checkpoint.

KNOWN ISSUES:

The game may crash after attempting to view a replay on PlayStation platforms.

The game may crash while playing Basic Training on the PS4.

There is an issue with unlocking the Praetorian Bundle on the Xbox.

There is a chance that players respawn with the incorrect cosmetics in third person which consequently causes multiple other issues, including: incorrect magazine positioning, broken reload animations, and camera clipping when driving a vehicle.

There is an issue where the notification that rewards players the ‘Sporty’ and ‘Big Spender’ cosmetics after a victory on Ambush mode cannot be closed.

There are issues with navigation and button mapping while viewing replays.

There is an issue where AI may have poor shooting accuracy indoors at times.

There is an issue where vaulting can cause the weapon model to disappear.

There is an issue in Ambush where some players do not see the VIP spawn with the correct model.

There is an issue where the PlayStation and Microsoft stores cannot be opened if the player owns all available gear sets.

The interaction prompt for the weapon crate may show incorrectly after restarting the game when using the ‘Modern’ controller layout.

DLC:

We are aware that there are DLC’s that are not unlocking for some players. We see your messages and understand the frustration you have with this situation. Thank you for your patience as we work to rectify the issue!