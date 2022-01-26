

Sifu is een van de veelbelovende indiegames die gepland staat voor een release in februari. Nu die release steeds dichterbij komt, is het tijd om naar de Trophies te kijken. Die zijn online op het PlayStation Network gezet door de ontwikkelaar en daardoor hebben we hieronder een mooi overzicht.

De Trophies schetsen een beeld van een reeks die over het algemeen relatief gemakkelijk te behalen is, aangezien het merendeel relatief standaard Trophies zijn. Maar enige uitdaging is natuurlijk wel op zijn plek, zo dien je de game ook uit te spelen waarbij je niet ouder dan 50 jaar mag zijn, alsook 25 jaar.

Het concept in Sifu is namelijk dat elke keer als je sterft, je een paar jaar ouder wordt. Dus dat kan voor de Trophy van 25 jaar nog best weleens een forse uitdaging worden, dat impliceert namelijk minimaal keer dood gaan.

Hieronder alle Trophies op een rijtje. Sifu is vanaf 8 februari verkrijgbaar voor de PS4 en PS5.

Platinum

Fist of the Immortal

-All trophies unlocked! Thank you for playing SIFU!

Goud

Furious Fists

-Exact your vengeance (kill Yang at the end of the Sanctuary).

Legendary Talismans of Wuxing

-Obtain the Earth talisman and attain Wude.

Prodigal Child

-Beat the game while being 25 years old or less.

Zilver

Muk Yan Master

-Obtain the Wood talisman.

Tiger on Fire

-Obtain the Fire talisman.

Source of Flying Daggers

-Obtain the Water talisman.

Iron Money

-Obtain the Metal talisman.

Kill Nil

-Beat any boss without dying.

Detective Story

-Complete the Squats’ detective board.

Drunken Fighter

-Complete the Club’s detective board.

Martial Artist

-Complete the Museum’s detective board.

Knowledge Greed

-Complete the Tower’s detective board.

Healing Memory

-Complete the Sanctuary’s detective board.

The 36th Chamber of Kung-Fu

-Bare handed or with a weapon, standing up, against a wall, a ledge, or on the ground… Perform each takedown type at least once.

Master of the Phoenix Eye Fist

-Use each Focus Attack at least once. (Ignored in introduction level.)

Ferocity, speed, strength, accuracy

-Reach a level score of 5000.

Brons

The Old Grandmaster

-Clear the prologue.

The Assault

-Kill Fajar at the end of the Squats.

The Hateful Pole Fighter

-Kill Sean at the end of the Club.

A Lady’s Blood in the Snow

-Kill Kuroki at the end of the Museum.

Lady Wing Chun

-Kill Jinfeng at the end of the Tower.

Scareless

-Beat the game while being 50 years old or less.

Stuntmaster

-Climbing and going across the environment allows you to control the flow of the fight.

Dance of the Praying Mantis

-Throwing enemies around makes handling big groups easier. (Ignored in training mode.)

Street Fighting

-Anything can be a weapon, so keep using your environment to your advantage. All is fair in such fights! (Ignored in training mode.)

Life is your teacher

-Unlock your first skill.

State of constant learning

-Permanently unlock a skill for the first time.

Qi Gong: Mind

-Receive the highest XP-based shrine reward for the first time.

Qi Gong: Breath

-Receive the highest score-based shrine reward for the first time.

Qi Gong: Essence

-Receive the highest age-based shrine reward for the first time.

I know Kung-Fu

-Reach a level score of 3000.

Old Child

-Reach your oldest appearance. Will you still have enough strength left to reach your goal?

Sword Stained With Blood

-Successfully use a blade weapon’s one-shot attack on an enemy. (Ignored in training mode.)

Lightning Hands

-Perform 3 takedowns within 12 seconds. (Ignored in introduction level.)

Kung-Fu Tussle

-Hit 3 enemies in a single strike. (Ignored in introduction level.)

Path of the Prospect

-Unlock the mighty Calbot move.

Rumble in the Hangar

-In the Squats, clear the hangar in less than 1 minute 20 seconds after being detected by the main group.

The Pit Protector

-In the Club’s pit, beat the Juggernaut before any other enemy is beaten.

Be like water my friend

-In the Museum, throw an enemy into the fountain from a higher floor.

Take damage to save time

-In the Tower’s caves, drop from a high point to get deeper faster.

Warriors from the Mountain

-In the Sanctuary, throw an enemy into the mountains.

Come Snap With Me

-Give the Photo Mode a shot!