Gisteren kon je hier al lezen dat Techland spelers met een vroegtijdig exemplaar van Dying Light 2 gevraagd heeft om te wachten met spelen tot de day one patch gelanceerd is. Hieruit kon je al afleiden dat deze patch flink wat problemen de wereld uit zou helpen. Nu weten we ook ruwweg hoeveel: een duizendtal. Horen we je daar fluiten in de achtergrond?
De lijst met belangrijkste fixes werd inmiddels vrijgegeven en deze kan je hieronder vinden.
- Fixed the Broadcast infinite respawn story block
- Fix for dialogues that block story progression
- Re-signing to the coop session doesn’t fail in case the user is logged in
- Fixed crash when handling electrical parts to Carlos in Bazaar
- Fixed problems with temporarily lowering the difficulty level – improved adaptive difficulty for AIs
- Fixed crash caused by background renderer during the transition between menu and loading screens
- Increased Wwise overall memory limit – fix for missing sounds and voice-over
- Resolved problems with objects and AI sinking into the ground on a flat surface.
- DLSS enabled. Improved default DLSS sharpness.
- Fix for AI sometimes freezing/becoming immortal when the owner changes during death
- Fixed the gamepad isn’t detected by the game before any movement or action will be conducted using a keyboard or mouse
- Added protection against potential crashes.
- Updates for ES, CH; DE intro.
- Added missing game actions fixing the game’s unresponsiveness.
- Fixed streamer mode option that(was not working properly).
- Fixed crash on opening the secondary screen.
- Fixed disconnecting coop sessions after a certain amount of time.
- And many more…
Dan koop ik wel een keer Dying Light 2 v2 op disc.
@Anoniem-5677: doe normaal man, techland fixt nu al 1000 problemen, terwijl sommige het niet kunnen fixen na 2 maanden
Mensen wachten niet met spelen dan hadden ze het beter even kunnen uitstellen