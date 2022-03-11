GRID Legends ligt nu ongeveer twee weken in de schappen en veel van de racefans zijn ongetwijfeld aan de slag gegaan met deze racer, waarin spektakel centraal staat. In onze review waren we tevreden over het resultaat dat Codemasters had neergezet en nu is het een kwestie van enkele foutjes eruit halen. Geen enkele game is inmiddels perfect bij launch en zo zijn er al wat updates verschenen.

Ook nu voorziet Codemasters de game van een nieuwe update en update 1.06 kan je inmiddels binnenslepen. Zoals je hieronder kunt zien, gaat het om flink wat bugs die als sneeuw voor de zon verdwenen zijn. Daarnaast worden er wat kleine features toegevoegd. Neem de patch notes zeker even op je gemak door zodat je niets van de lange lijst mist.