

De release van Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is nog minder dan twee weken van ons verwijderd en logischerwijs krijgen we dus steeds meer van de game te zien. Zo verschenen de laatste weken een nieuwe trailer en een uitgebreide gameplayvideo en daarnaast leerden we onlangs meer over de post-launch plannen van ontwikkelaar Gearbox Software.

Nu is er ook nieuws over cross-play ondersteuning voor de game. Randy Pitchford, president van Gearbox Software, heeft via Twitter namelijk bekendgemaakt dat Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands volledige cross-play ondersteuning heeft tussen alle platformen waarop de game verschijnt. Consolespelers kunnen dus samen met pc-spelers het avontuur aangaan en cross-play tussen de vorige en huidige generatie consoles is ook ‘gewoon’ mogelijk. Goed nieuws voor degenen die samen met iemand anders op een ander platform willen spelen, al waarschuwt Pitchford wel dat er in het begin nog wat problemen kunnen optreden.

Opvallend daarbij is dat de PlayStation 4 en PlayStation 5 dus ook meegenomen zijn in de cross-play ondersteuning. Sony is altijd wat terughoudend geweest als het gaat om cross-play met andere platformen, bijvoorbeeld ook met Borderlands 3, waar cross-play nog altijd niet ondersteund wordt door PlayStation. Voor Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands doet Sony dus wel mee en Pitchford noemde het later op Twitter zelfs “onvermijdelijk” dat cross-play binnenkort ook mogelijk wordt voor Borderlands 3 op de PlayStation-consoles.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands komt op 25 maart uit voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Meer weten over de game? Lees dan hier onze preview.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will ship on March 25 with full cross play for all platforms at launch, including PlayStation. Incredible work from the engineers at Gearbox Software with thanks to our partners at 2k Games and 1st parties, including Sony, for working together on this. pic.twitter.com/J1SV7HgnhW — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) March 13, 2022

Please take it easy on us if there are hiccups. This is hard stuff and none of the platforms were designed for this. We’ve done impossible work to make it happen and to try to make it as easy to use as possible, but this is new territory and the wild is not a test environment. https://t.co/CcIjQryZ7p — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) March 13, 2022