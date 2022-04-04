Onlangs kregen we al wat hints over wat we mogen verwachten van update 6.1 en Square Enix heeft ons nu verblijd met enkele officiële details. Deze update, die de naam ‘Newfound Adventure’ heeft meegekregen, gaat live op 12 april en belooft heel wat nieuws.
Uiteraard zullen we nieuwe ‘Main Scenario’ quests krijgen, die het begin vormen van een nieuw hoofdstuk voor de Warriors of Light. Daarnaast krijgen we een nieuwe trial, een nieuwe raid voor 24 spelers, een nieuw gebied en nog veel meer. Het zal vanaf nu ook mogelijk zijn om, dankzij het nieuwe ‘Duty Support’ systeem, dungeons die voor vier spelers gemaakt zijn solo te trotseren, maar dan met de hulp van NPC’s.
Hieronder kan je een overzicht van alle veranderingen en een trailer bekijken. Bezoek de officiële site voor meer specifieke info.
- New Main Scenario Quests – Patch 6.1 will mark the start of a new chapter for Warriors of Light.
- New 24-Player Alliance Raid – The first part of an all-new original alliance raid series, Myths of the Realm: Aglaia will challenge players as they learn more about the divinities known as the Twelve.
- New Tribal Quests – Starting with Patch 6.15, players will be able to experience new Arkasodara tribe quests for battle classes and jobs.
- New Residential Area – Plots in Empyreum, the new Ishgardian residential district, will become available for purchase. An overview of the plot purchase system as well as an initial schedule for lottery system sales were presented.
- New Trial: The Minstrel’s Ballad: Endsinger’s Aria – Players can experience a new challenge with a new Extreme Trial, The Minstrel’s Ballad: Endsinger’s Aria.
- Adventurer Plates (Beta Version) – The new Adventurer Plates feature was showcased in detail. Player portraits can be customized to include lighting, animation, and camera angles using a character’s current appearance, and multiple portraits can be saved for future use. The character profiles can include information such as favorite job and title, playstyle preference, active play times, and more.
- PvP Updates – Additional details on the new small scale PvP content known as Crystalline Conflict were revealed, including the new rewards system and PvP schedule.
- Additional content including job adjustments, the ability to try on gear available on the FFXIV Online Store, system updates, and more.