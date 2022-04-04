Onlangs kregen we al wat hints over wat we mogen verwachten van update 6.1 en Square Enix heeft ons nu verblijd met enkele officiële details. Deze update, die de naam ‘Newfound Adventure’ heeft meegekregen, gaat live op 12 april en belooft heel wat nieuws.

Uiteraard zullen we nieuwe ‘Main Scenario’ quests krijgen, die het begin vormen van een nieuw hoofdstuk voor de Warriors of Light. Daarnaast krijgen we een nieuwe trial, een nieuwe raid voor 24 spelers, een nieuw gebied en nog veel meer. Het zal vanaf nu ook mogelijk zijn om, dankzij het nieuwe ‘Duty Support’ systeem, dungeons die voor vier spelers gemaakt zijn solo te trotseren, maar dan met de hulp van NPC’s.

Hieronder kan je een overzicht van alle veranderingen en een trailer bekijken. Bezoek de officiële site voor meer specifieke info.