De release van GRID Legends ligt intussen al anderhalve maand achter ons en velen hebben waarschijnlijk zich al kunnen amuseren met deze geslaagde racer. Niets is echter perfect, want ontwikkelaar Codemasters is druk bezig met het oplossen van enkele probleempjes. Update 1.07 is nu hier en die doet exact dat.

Deze update voegt dus geen nieuwe content aan de game toe, maar fixt bugs en brengt heel wat ‘quality of life’ aanpassingen. De lijst met aanpassingen is uitgebreid en omslaat verschillende categorieën. Kijk hieronder alles na en lees hier onze review om meer over de game te weten te komen.