De release van GRID Legends ligt intussen al anderhalve maand achter ons en velen hebben waarschijnlijk zich al kunnen amuseren met deze geslaagde racer. Niets is echter perfect, want ontwikkelaar Codemasters is druk bezig met het oplossen van enkele probleempjes. Update 1.07 is nu hier en die doet exact dat.
Deze update voegt dus geen nieuwe content aan de game toe, maar fixt bugs en brengt heel wat ‘quality of life’ aanpassingen. De lijst met aanpassingen is uitgebreid en omslaat verschillende categorieën. Kijk hieronder alles na en lees hier onze review om meer over de game te weten te komen.
GRID LEGENDS UPDATE 1.07 PATCH NOTES
General
- An issue that would cause aggressive engine braking has been fixed
- The DMG Colossus, Dumont T37 Wolf, and Panoz GTR-1 now unlock correctly
- A ‘Select Vehicle’ prompt has been added to the pre-race player lobby
- Using Flashback no longer causes players to win a race one lap early
- Mileage for cars owned is now tracked correctly
- Sponsor objectives are now shown as ‘complete’ when conditions have been met
- ‘Out of world’ is no longer visible in Sepang International Circuit
- The AI no longer remains in control of player cars in some Multi-Class situations
- ‘Clean and Respray’ is now working correctly
- Sun reflections have been refined on certain vehicles during different times of the day
- Sponsor objectives are now relevant depending on the choice of MPH or KPH
- Unintentional AI crashes on Indianapolis have been resolved
- An issue causing the Advanced Options menu to lose functionality has been fixed
- The EA Play subscription promotion is now displayed in all relevant places
- Russian flags have been removed from the Moscow circuit and banner selector
- Other minor bug fixes have been made
Online
- Various fixes to issues relating to joining and leaving sessions, spectating, and switching between Online and Driven to Glory modes have been made
- A ‘Profile Error’ notification no longer appears when blocking a player
- Expired events no longer show when reconnecting to the game
- An issue with vehicle selection after the host uses ‘Start Race’ has been fixed
- Issues with AI when using ‘Quick Race’ have been resolved
- Issues with vehicle upgrades not working correctly have been fixed
- An issue where the camera would be stuck on the track overview during Time Attack has been fixed
- Other minor bug fixes have been made
Driven to Glory & Career
- Unto the Breach – Yume’s dialogue is now triggers at the correct time
- All Driven to Glory events now unlock correctly
- Issues with AI on the first TC-1 event have been fixed
- The objective in the second Muscle event now shows as complete when criteria is met
- The Renault R26 event now unlocks correctly
- Team information is now correct on pre-race screens for Career
- Camera issues in the pre-race screen for the first Track Day Specials event have been fixed
- After winning a multi-round event, objectives now unlock if terminal damage is suffered
Art
- There have been numerous fixes to level of detail (LOD) pop-ins and shadows
- Trees no longer twitch on Okutama Sprint/Circuit
- Shadows have been refined on the Porsche 911 GT3 RD, Koenigsegg Jesko, Shelby Cobra 289 FIA, Beltra Open Wheel, Renault R26, Cadillac DPi-V.R and Panoz GTR-1
- There have been adjustments to some visual effects and fireworks
- Damage particles no longer settle in the air on Strada Alpina
Performance/System
- There have been adjustments to the saturation/transparency of the Terminal vignette
- An issue that resulted in frame drops when AI spawns after the player has been fixed
- Performance issues within the livery editor and post-race flow have been fixed
- Resolution changes now revert to previous setting if pressing ALT+TAB during countdown
- Various reasons that would cause the game to Crash have been resolved across all platforms
Xbox
- Performance improvements have been made that would result in frame drops, including when starting the game from ‘Quick Resume’
- Functionality when using the Logitech G920 & G923 with a shifter has been restored
PlayStation
- Texture downscaling in cockpit view has now been resolved
- The save profile now correctly shows as ‘GRID Legends’ instead of ‘GRID’
Origin/EA Desktop
- Origin – The in-game overlay is now visible
- Origin – A license check failed error message when switching accounts no longer displays
- EA Desktop – The option to purchase the full game has been added after completing the first six Driven to Glory races during the trial
Achievements
- “THIS IS IT”, “Sure, Jan”, and “For the Time Extend Crew” achievements now unlock correctly
- “San Francisco Rushing” progress now tracks correctly during Electric events
Text
- An incorrect message that was shown when searching for an underage account has been fixed
- An ‘Elimination Survived’ message now displays when Spectating
- Subtitles are no longer inconsistent with audio
- Other minor text fixes have been made throughout the game
- Minor translation fixes have been made throughout the game
Audio
- The option to enable music during events outside of Driven to Glory has been added
- There have been several other audio fixes made throughout the game