De slinkse sluipschutters onder ons zullen later deze maand zich kunnen bezighouden met Sniper Elite 5, het volgende deel in de langlopende franchise. Intussen zijn voor die game ook al de te verdienen Trophies/Achievements vrijgegeven, waardoor we nu al weten wat we moeten doen om de virtuele trofeeën te bemachtigen. Alles behalen zal een uitdaging worden, want je moet de game op de hoogste moeilijkheidsgraad uitspelen, elk wapen beheersen en alle verborgen collectibles verzamelen. Bekijk de lijst, die gebaseerd is op de PlayStation versie, hieronder.

Sniper Elite 5 verschijnt op 26 mei.

Platinum

Platinum

– Obtain all other trophies

Goud

Liberté

– Complete the campaign.

Best of the Best

– Complete the entire campaign on Authentic difficulty.

Zilver

Just a Flesh Wound

– Complete a mission, excluding the “Loose Ends” mission, in any difficulty without healing.

Master-at-arms

– Become the Master of each weapon.

Brons

Climbing the Ladder

– Reach rank 40.

No Stone Unturned

– Complete 16 optional objectives.

Opposing Force

– Win one Axis Invasion as an Invader.

Enemy at the Gates

– Defeat an invading Sniper Jäger.

Fields of Glory

– Join and finish one team-based PVP match.

Organ Grinder

– Hit every organ at least once with a rifle.

Strategist

– Make a tank shoot and destroy another enemy vehicle.

Meeting Resistance

– Weaken the Atlantic wall and rendezvous with Blue Viper

Master of Pistols

– Obtain six pistol-related mastery medals.

Master of Secondaries

– Obtain six secondary-related mastery medals.

Master of Rifles

– Obtain six rifle-related mastery medals.

Gunslinger

– Kill 150 enemies with a Pistol.

Skirmisher

– Kill 300 enemies with a Secondary Weapon.

Sharpshooter

– Kill 350 enemies with a Rifle.

The Long Game

– Total kill distance of 100,000 meters.

Set Europe Ablaze

– Kill 50 enemies with traps.

Precision Is Key

– Kill 150 enemies with any weapon while in Iron Sights.

Confirming Suspicions

– Raid Chateau de Berengar and Möller’s Office.

Out of Scope

– Kill 150 enemies with a rifle while in Iron Sights.

Rigged to Blow

– Kill 20 soldiers using booby traps.

My Little Friend

– Kill 50 soldiers with heavy weapons.

Explosive Efficiency

– Kill 3 on-foot soldiers with one grenade.

Lord of War

– Get a kill with 20 different weapons.

Die Nussknacker Sweet!

– Get a testicle shot with a rifle from a distance of 100 meters or more.

Resourceful

– Kill 50 enemy soldiers with Found Weapons.

Der Geist

– Achieve 250 ghost kills.

As Quiet as a Mouse

– Kill 50 enemies during a Sound Mask.

The Kraken Wakes

– Infiltrate Beaumont-Saint-Denis and uncover Operation Kraken.

Close Quarters

– Perform 100 lethal takedowns.

Snake in the Grass

– While in Tall Grass, kill 50 soldiers.

From Paris with Love

– Collect 41 Personal letters.

Burn after reading

– Collect 39 classified documents.

Souvenir hunter

– Collect 24 Hidden Items.

Eagle Eyed

– Destroy 24 Dead-eye Targets.

Tinkerer

– Interact with 24 workbenches.

It’s Starting to Crack

– Destroy Operation Kraken’s production facility at Martressac.

It’ll Buff Right Out

– Destroy Möller’s shiny new car.

Locomotion Commotion

– In Martressac, create an accident that destroys the train in the storage area.

Change the Channel

– Destroy the Prototype Stealth U-Boat hidden in Festung Guernsey.

Up close and personal

– Melee takedown each one of the three snipers guarding the bridge.

Road Rage

– In Research Facility, find and destroy one of each type of vehicle present in this mission.

Don’t hold your breath

– Make the final shot in St Nazaire without using Empty Lung.

Taking it back

– Liberate Desponts-sur-Douve and secure Allied transport routes.

Brains of the Operation

– Kill Möller with a headshot

Sight Beyond Sights

– Kill Möller with a rifle, while in Iron Sights.

Target America

– Destroy the V2 Launch Sites and Uncover the target of Operation Kraken.

Shoot for the Moon

– Complete three Survival missions.

The Kraken Sleeps

– Stop Operation Kraken and sink its deadly fleet.

Can’t Outrun A Bullet

– Kill Möller with a rifle at a distance of 600 meters or more.