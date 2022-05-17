

Kerbal Space Program 2 is inmiddels al een vrij lange tijd in ontwikkeling en stond gepland voor een release ergens later dit jaar. Helaas gaat dat niet lukken, want ontwikkelaar Intercept Games heeft aangekondigd dat ze de game moeten opschuiven naar begin 2023.

De game zal begin volgend jaar eerst uitkomen voor de pc. Nadien volgen de versies voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One en Xbox Series X|S. In de onderstaande video geeft creative director Nate Simpson meer uitleg over het uitstel, of zie daaronder de tekst uitgeschreven.

Hi, I’m Nate Simpson, Creative Director for Kerbal Space Program 2.

These days when I go on the forums, as excited as people are to see more progress reports and more screenshots, there’s a growing question of, “When is this game gonna actually come out?” Well I can finally answer that question. Kerbal Space Program 2 is coming out on PC in early 2023 and on consoles after that.

We’re creating a game of immense technological complexity. And we’ve assembled a team of passionate, talented people to achieve that goal. But we’ve also set ourselves a very high bar of quality. The game has to be performant across a wide range of machines. The graphics have to be peerless. The universe has to be rich and interesting to explore.

We’ve set ourselves a goal internally of creating an experience that is both original and breathtaking. And as I’ve mentioned before we’ve augmented our team with the developers of the original Kerbal Space Program, and together, we’re creating something of which we are all very very proud.

I cannot express how much it means to us as a team that we have the support of a community that recognizes the importance of creating something high quality, even if it means taking a little bit of extra time.

Thank you so much for believing in us, and we can’t wait to fly with you soon.