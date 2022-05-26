Call of Duty was onlangs natuurlijk weer groot in het nieuws met de aankondiging van Modern Warfare 2. Deze game staat gepland voor 28 oktober en de kans is groot dat we in juni meer nieuws krijgen over het vervolg op Modern Warfare uit 2019. In de tussentijd wordt er ook nog gewerkt aan Call of Duty: Vanguard en deze game is van een nieuwe update voorzien.
Actieve spelers zagen waarschijnlijk al dat update 1.18 live was en daar zijn de patch notes inmiddels ook van bekend. Met deze update brengt Sledgehammer Games weer aardig wat content naar de game in het kader van Season 3: Reloaded, waaronder de nieuwe map Sphere, Operator Kim Tae Young en de H4 Blixen SMG.
Hieronder kan je de patch notes bekijken van deze forse update.
MULTIPLAYER
Maps
- NEW with S3 Reloaded: Sphere
- Hidden below the surface of an inconspicuous mining facility is a weapons lab that offers intense, close-quarters engagements around every turn. Jump into the Sphere 24/7 Playlist at the start of Season Three Reloaded!
- Berlin
- Addressed an exploit that allowed players to reach unintended locations near the Office.
- Castle
- Care Packages will no longer fall through the stairs near the Palace Outer Walls.
- Sub Pens
- Addressed exploits that allowed players to reach unintended locations near the Dry Docks and Loading Dock.
Modes
- Arms Race
- Riding a Motorcycle as it explodes will no longer cause the player’s view to rotate.
Operators
- NEW with S3 Reloaded: Kim Tae Young (Harpy)
- Trained by her mother as a fighter, Tae Young donned a mask to conceal her identity while helping families cross the North Korean border to safety. She soon earned a reputation amongst the Korean people as a local folk hero and keeper of justice. Even the briefest glimpse of her Dokkaebi mask instills hope in her people and fear in her enemies.
- Unlocked via Operator Bundle, available for purchase in Season Three Reloaded.
Weapons
- NEW with S3 Reloaded: H4 Blixen (Submachine Gun)
- Favored by Special Operations Forces, this hard-hitting SMG offers mobility and accuracy in medium-range engagements.
- Unlock Challenge: Get 3 Slide Kills in a single match 15 times.
- STG44 (Assault Rifle)
- Challenges for the Deadeye Camo Category are now properly tracked.
- Nikita AVT (Assault Rifle)
- Zac MS Stock Attachment will no longer obstruct the view of certain Optics.
- Cooper Carbine (Assault Rifle)
- Addressed an issue that prevented the M1941 Hand Stop Underbarrel, 14” Gracey Rapid Barrel, and Recoil Booster Muzzle Attachments from unlocking at their designated Weapon Levels.
- M1 Garand (Marksman Rifle)
- Mindgames Camo Category now references the correct Magazine Attachment requirement.
Equipment
- No 69 Stun Grenade (Tactical)
- Decreased Explosive Damage from 25 to 5.
- S-Mine 44 (Tactical)
- Decreased Explosive Damage in Hardcore game modes from 50 to 10.
- This change was made to prevent lethality toward uninjured players; Explosive Damage in Core game modes remains unchanged.
Perks
- Overkill (Tactics)
- Moved from Supply (Slot 3) to Tactics (Slot 1).
- Piercing Vision (Intel)
- Increased amount of suppression required to highlight targets.
- Decreased visibility of highlighted targets.
- Survival Training (Supply)
- Moved from Tactics (Slot 1) to Supply (Slot 3).
- Ninja (Supply)
- Moved from Tactics (Slot 1) to Supply (Slot 3).
Field Upgrades
- Trophy System
- Melee attacks will now properly deal damage to a Trophy System.
- Ammo Box Field Upgrade can now be destroyed by a Trophy System.
- Trophy Systems will no longer remain active when thrown out-of-bounds.
Killstreaks
- Counter Spy Plane (4 Kills)
- Announcer will now play the correct voice line when an enemy Counter-Spy Plane is activated.
Ranked Play Restrictions
- Primary Weapons
- MP-40
- Muzzles
- F8 Stabilizer
- Barrel
- VDD 189MM Short
- Unrestricted Sniper Rifles: Type 99, 3-Line Rifle, or KAR98K
- Optics
- Factory Iron Sights
- Rear Grips
- Leather Grip
- Fabric Grip
- Stocks
- Sakura CVR Custom
- Removed Stock
- Secondary Weapons
- Top Break
- Barrel
- Wilkie W-7
Challenges
- Seasonal Challenges
- Progression toward the Season Two Mastery challenge is now properly tracked.
User Interface & Experience
- Players who have reached Prestige 5 or higher will now see the correct Prestige emblem displayed throughout the menus.
- Addressed an issue that forced the player back to the Multiplayer menu when using contextual (right-click) menus on PC.
Bundles & Cosmetics
- Addressed an issue that prevented AS-44 Mechanized Reactive Blueprint from changing colors when inspected.
ZOMBIES
Enemies
- Zaballa the Deceiver
- Shortened Zaballa’s mask swap animation to reduce invulnerability time.
- Players can now deal some damage to Zaballa’s body but should continue to focus on masks.
- Zaballa’s electrical attacks are more lethal but should now spawn within line of sight to or in the proximity of Zaballa.
- Zaballa increases the number of electrical attacks by one for every destroyed mask.
Weapons
- H4 Blixen (Submachine Gun)
- Description: Favored by Special Operations Forces, this hard-hitting SMG offers mobility and accuracy in medium-range engagements.
- The new H4 Blixen SMG weapon will be available via in-game challenge in Zombies or via a unique Blueprint version in the Store at the start of Season Three Reloaded.
- Zombies Unlock Challenge: In Zombies, use SMGs to Eliminate 50 Zaballas.
- Skal Crusher
- Resolved an issue that prevented picking up blueprint throwable weapons.
Challenges
- Reticles
- Reticles earned in Zombies have been adjusted so that a central dot is always present to assist with aiming.