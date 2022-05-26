Call of Duty was onlangs natuurlijk weer groot in het nieuws met de aankondiging van Modern Warfare 2. Deze game staat gepland voor 28 oktober en de kans is groot dat we in juni meer nieuws krijgen over het vervolg op Modern Warfare uit 2019. In de tussentijd wordt er ook nog gewerkt aan Call of Duty: Vanguard en deze game is van een nieuwe update voorzien.

Actieve spelers zagen waarschijnlijk al dat update 1.18 live was en daar zijn de patch notes inmiddels ook van bekend. Met deze update brengt Sledgehammer Games weer aardig wat content naar de game in het kader van Season 3: Reloaded, waaronder de nieuwe map Sphere, Operator Kim Tae Young en de H4 Blixen SMG.

Hieronder kan je de patch notes bekijken van deze forse update.