Wij waren best te spreken over Knockout City, een charmante multiplayertitel die trefbal – toch de definitie van een sport die overal ondergewaardeerd wordt – in uiterst cartooneske schijnwerpers plaatst. Iedereen kon de game downloaden en uitproberen, al keek je tot nu toe na verloop van tijd tegen een paywall aan. Deze is nu echter als sneeuw voor de zon verdwenen.

De nieuwste update – versie 6.0 – is onlangs live gegaan en deze maakt Knockout City volledig free-to-play. Dé manier bij uitstek om het aantal spelers fel omhoog te krikken. Naast deze (r)evolutie voegt de update ook nog een nieuwe map (Super Science Symposium) toe, samen met kersverse cosmetics, contracten en een nieuwe boomerang bal. Meer dan de moeite waard dus.

Zoals het een echte update betaamt, zorgt ook deze ervoor dat enkele problemen de wereld van Knockout City uit geholpen worden. Het volledige overzicht vind je zoals gewoonlijk hieronder.