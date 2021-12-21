

Er is weer een nieuwe Knockout City patch uitgebracht en deze brengt een aantal nodige fixes met zich mee. Vooral spelers die competitief spelen zullen blij zijn om te horen dat de bug die je rank terug naar niveau 1 brengt verholpen is. Verder zijn er ook nog een aantal gameplay bugs opgelost en de volledige lijst patch notes kan je hieronder bekijken.

Mocht je Knockout City nog niet gespeeld hebben, maar wel geïnteresseerd zijn: het vierde seizoen is op 7 december begonnen, een goed moment dus om in te stappen. Daarbij was het spel vorige maand onderdeel van de gratis PS Plus games, het zou dus zomaar kunnen dat je het spel in je bibliotheek hebt staan, wachtend om gespeeld te worden.