Er is weer een nieuwe Knockout City patch uitgebracht en deze brengt een aantal nodige fixes met zich mee. Vooral spelers die competitief spelen zullen blij zijn om te horen dat de bug die je rank terug naar niveau 1 brengt verholpen is. Verder zijn er ook nog een aantal gameplay bugs opgelost en de volledige lijst patch notes kan je hieronder bekijken.
Mocht je Knockout City nog niet gespeeld hebben, maar wel geïnteresseerd zijn: het vierde seizoen is op 7 december begonnen, een goed moment dus om in te stappen. Daarbij was het spel vorige maand onderdeel van de gratis PS Plus games, het zou dus zomaar kunnen dat je het spel in je bibliotheek hebt staan, wachtend om gespeeld te worden.
Knockout City 4.0.2 update patch notes
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where a player would hear the throw animation and ball throw sound effect, but the ball would remain in the players hand when attempting to throw the ball followed by a sprint action while on a UFO. Players who throw a ball and immediately sprint afterward will now throw the ball as expected.
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to sprint or cancel a throw when the throw button was set to toggle rather than hold. Sprinting while holding a throw or a pass that is set to toggle will now cancel the charge as expected.
- Fixed an issue that caused a player holding a charged ball to instantly throw a newly caught ball.
- Sometimes, players encountered an issue where they were unable to sprint for a period of time when their sprint settings were set to Auto and their throw settings were set to Toggle. (Dev note: This one was a tough one to reproduce. Please let us know if you continue to experience this issue!)
- Fixed an issue where rarely, thrown Bomb Balls would bounce off the walls and floor, instead of sticking as expected.
UI
- Players who open the mid-match stats while in a match will no longer experience a hitch in gameplay.
- Updated various placeholder icons in the Brawl Pass.
- Updated the icon for the Plumbob Hairstyle.
Misc.
- Fixed an issue that was causing some players to have their Street Rank reset to 1. Those players will now see themselves at the correct Rank.
- Fixed a bug that caused a small number of players to have an extremely high Skill Rating that wasn’t earned through matches.