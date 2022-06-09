De dark fantasy shooter Witchfire van de onafhankelijke studio The Astronauts werd enkele jaren geleden aangekondigd tijdens de Game Awards van 2017 en klonk toen veelbelovend. Onlangs kregen we zelfs nog een hele hoop nieuwe info over de game te horen en tijdens Summer Game Fest 2022 kregen we zelfs een nieuwe trailer met concrete gameplay te zien.
De gameplay is heerlijk chaotisch en heeft hordes aan fantasymonsters die oog in oog komen te staan met jouw uitgebreide arsenaal aan wapens. Het resultaat: heerlijk knallen en rondrennen alsof je leven ervan afhangt!
Witchfire verschijnt, in early access vorm, ergens in het laatste kwartaal van dit jaar op pc. Bekijk de nieuwste trailer hieronder en lees meer over de game.
About
Armed with strange weapons and forbidden pagan magic, hunt a powerful witch holding the key to your salvation. Witchfire is a dark fantasy roguelite shooter from the creators of Painkiller, Bulletstorm, and The Vanishing of Ethan Carter.
Key Features
- Dark Fantasy—With Guns! – Witchfire is a first-person shooter from the creative leads behind Painkiller and Bulletstorm. A roguelite for people who hate roguelites, the game offers a challenging but satisfying gameplay experience, and with multiple roads to victory.
- At War With Witches – Desperate for a chance to triumph in the deadly war against witches, the Church calls on forbidden pagan magic to turn willing sinners into immortal witch hunters called preyers. Armed with powerful spells and fearsome firearms conjured by the best Vatican sorcerers, your mission is to find the infamous witch of the Black Sea, destroy the phantom army that protects her, and retrieve a mysterious artifact that can finally turn the tide of war.
- Immersive Graphics in a Grimdark World – Like The Astronauts’ previous title (The Vanishing of Ethan Carter), Witchfire uses photogrammetry technology to achieve stunning visuals and a grim, immersive dark fantasy world.