De dark fantasy shooter Witchfire van de onafhankelijke studio The Astronauts werd enkele jaren geleden aangekondigd tijdens de Game Awards van 2017 en klonk toen veelbelovend. Onlangs kregen we zelfs nog een hele hoop nieuwe info over de game te horen en tijdens Summer Game Fest 2022 kregen we zelfs een nieuwe trailer met concrete gameplay te zien.

De gameplay is heerlijk chaotisch en heeft hordes aan fantasymonsters die oog in oog komen te staan met jouw uitgebreide arsenaal aan wapens. Het resultaat: heerlijk knallen en rondrennen alsof je leven ervan afhangt!

Witchfire verschijnt, in early access vorm, ergens in het laatste kwartaal van dit jaar op pc. Bekijk de nieuwste trailer hieronder en lees meer over de game.