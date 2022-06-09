

Na een eerdere teaser heeft Bloober Team vanavond tijdens Summer Game Fest Layers of Fears officieel aangekondigd. Veel weten we niet over de game, want men toonde enkel de onderstaande trailer met verder weinig extra informatie, maar dat zal ongetwijfeld op korte termijn volgen.

De game verschijnt begin 2023 voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc.

A Psychedelic Horror Chronicle For Those Who Seek Mature Stories With Hidden Meanings.

Layers of Fears is a first-person psychedelic horror chronicle focused on tense exploration and immersive storytelling – a new game built upon the foundations of Layers of Fear, Layers of Fear: Inheritance, and Layers of Fear 2 with a surprising new story and gameplay direction.

Created with the cutting-edge Unreal Engine 5 technology, the game will support Ray Tracing, HDR effect, 4K resolution, and make use of the Lumen system to offer the most immersive and visceral horror experience.

Layers of Fears will be the complete, definitive and at the same time unpredictable way to discover the stories of artists enslaved by their obsessions. Prepare for an exquisite horror experience thanks to the expanded plot lines that will cast a new light on the overarching narrative.

Your Fears Will Return