Vorige week was het smullen geblazen voor FIFA liefhebbers toen de officiële gameplay van FIFA 23 werd getoond. In dat bericht werd al kort verteld wat voor nieuwe features we mogen verwachten evenals een aantal verbeteringen en daar duikt een nieuwe video nu verder op in. In deze video wordt duidelijk waar het team aan gewerkt heeft in het afgelopen jaar.

FIFA 22 introduceerde onder meer de HyperMotion-technologie en dit keert in FIFA 23 terug in verbeterde vorm. Zo is er nog meer data gebruikt om het spel zo realistisch mogelijk te maken. Daarnaast krijgen we een goed beeld van vrouwenvoetbal, verbeteringen in dribbelen, sprinten, vrije trappen en nog veel meer.

Hieronder kan je de lange video bekijken en daaronder een algemeen overzicht vinden.

POWER SHOTS

A new skill-based, risk versus reward shooting mechanic brings football’s most powerful and impressive shots into the game. Create space away from defenders, pick your spot and trigger a power shot to add additional power to your strike and a chance of the spectacular.

REDESIGNED SET PIECES

A set piece redesign gives you more control over free kicks, penalties and corners, allowing you to choose where you make contact on the ball to change direction, trajectory, curl, and more. Plus an update to camera positions on corners better reflects the drama of dead ball situations.

ADVANCED IMPACT PHYSICS

Only on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, and PC

Advanced Impact Physics makes players’ individual limbs more naturally affect the outcome when defenders block the ball in FIFA 23. Deflections and blocks from defenders and goalkeepers’ arms, legs, hands, and even fingers will now have more realistic outcomes determined by the impact of the ball upon them, as they absorb the power of the shot to affect the ball’s path and create more visually authentic deflections based on the speed and force of each individual strike.

NET INTERACTION PHYSICS

New net physics reacts to the motion of players, responding to individual limbs and creating more natural interactions with the net as players run, slide, or fall into the goal.

PLAYER AWARENESS

New collision prediction system enhances players’ awareness on the pitch, allowing them to move intelligently to avoid tackles and collisions.

SHOOTING

See different shot trajectories including low, dipping, and bouncing shots alongside diving headers.

DEFENDING

Hard clearance slide tackles, physical tackles, and even backheel tackles give you more ways to defend against oncoming attackers.

PASSING

New passing types give you new ways to find teammates, with outside of foot passes, fancy off-the-back passes, volley passes, and new clearance animations.

CPU AI TACTICAL AWARENESS

Tactical enhancements mean AI opponents better react and respond tactically to the on-pitch situation, including factors like score, match time, and available players on the bench to change and update formations and playing style mid-game.