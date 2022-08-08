Ontwikkelaar Deck Nine had besloten om voor Life is Strange: True Colors niet langer met losse afleveringen te werken, maar de game in één keer volledig uit te brengen. In een interview met Rock Paper Shotgun liet Narrative Designer Philip Lawrence weten dat dit een moeilijke beslissing voor de studio was, vooral omdat de structuur zo kenmerkend is voor de serie.
De wijziging blijkt echter bij zowel de ontwikkelaars als de fans goed te zijn bevallen, waardoor de kans klein is dat de serie in de toekomst weer terugkeert naar losse afleveringen. De hele quote van Lawrence kun je hieronder lezen. Wat vinden jullie van deze ontwikkeling? Geef je de voorkeur aan in één keer de volledige game of heb je liever losse afleveringen?
“I think from a creative point of view, it allowed us to concentrate on developing the story, getting the scripts into a great position, and then producing a game. We didn’t have that awkwardness of the episodic model where you’re rushing to production on the scripted content for the first episode, and then moving on to the next one. Approaching it this way is a lot more coherent and organic, I think. I can’t imagine we’d go back to the episodic model. The reaction has been very positive. I think we were careful to keep that episodic structure, because that does seem to appeal to players. That’s all part of the DNA of Life is Strange. As you can imagine, it was a decision that was talked about and agonized over quite a bit, but I think on reflection it was the right decision.”
goed zo
Ik denk dat dit voor Telltale ook niet meer werkt.