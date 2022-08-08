Ontwikkelaar Deck Nine had besloten om voor Life is Strange: True Colors niet langer met losse afleveringen te werken, maar de game in één keer volledig uit te brengen. In een interview met Rock Paper Shotgun liet Narrative Designer Philip Lawrence weten dat dit een moeilijke beslissing voor de studio was, vooral omdat de structuur zo kenmerkend is voor de serie.

De wijziging blijkt echter bij zowel de ontwikkelaars als de fans goed te zijn bevallen, waardoor de kans klein is dat de serie in de toekomst weer terugkeert naar losse afleveringen. De hele quote van Lawrence kun je hieronder lezen. Wat vinden jullie van deze ontwikkeling? Geef je de voorkeur aan in één keer de volledige game of heb je liever losse afleveringen?