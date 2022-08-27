De zomerupdate voor de game Sifu, die op 31 augustus lanceert, zal verschillende dingen toevoegen aan het spel. Zo zullen er gameplay modifiers, een nieuw scoresysteem en een hoop nieuwe outfits worden toegevoegd. Hieronder kan je een iets volledigere uitleg over de nieuwe toevoegingen en de nieuwe trailer terugvinden:

Gameplay Modifiers

For those who have already walked Sifu‘s path to Wude, brand-new gameplay modifiers and a new scoring system will push their abilities and skills to the absolute limit, or give them the opportunity to beat on enemies stress-free. These modifiers swing in both directions, bumping Sifu‘s challenge up by letting enemies ignore a player’s guard and preventing them from picking up weapons or giving them infinite health and structure, and unbreakable weapons. Players who want a true challenge can make their own “hardcore” runs by making enemies even stronger, reducing their character to a single hit point and removing aging as well as guarding.

New Scoring System

Players who may like to brag about their mastery of Kung Fu can finally show off a new score that better reflects their fighting finesse. The new scoring system will take into account every punch, kick, sweep and finisher performed, doling out a ranking based on a player’s smoothness, efficiency and variety. Dismantle a group of enemies without getting hit, and players will be greeted with a score worth flaunting.

New Outfits

Speaking of flaunting, players will be able to show off their moves with two additional outfits. Accessed in the Wuguan, the Enforcer armor, a set that covers Sifu‘s protagonist in a suit of tactical equipment, will be made available to owners of the game’s deluxe edition. All players will be able to access the second outfit, Master Hand. Featuring a sleek trench coat and a stylish hat, players will be challenged to avoid every incoming attack if they want to keep their look intact.