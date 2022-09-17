

Splatoon 3 is voor Nintendo een van de grootste titels qua online multiplayer op dit moment. De game is nog niet lang uit, maar de online community gaat al uit zijn dak. Niet gek gezien het ook een meer dan prima game is. Toch heb je met dit soort games vlak na de release altijd wat problemen in de balans of gewoonweg foutjes die over het hoofd zijn gezien. Gelukkig timmert Nintendo daaromtrent hard aan de weg.

Zo mogen we nu al patch 1.1.1 verwelkomen, waarin weer een behoorlijke lijst aan problemen wordt aangepakt. Zo zijn er wat problemen opgelost met betrekking tot wapens, alsook met de besturing van sommige moves. Ook is de game z’n coöp modus, Salmon Run, flink aangepakt.

Het volledige overzicht van versie 1.1.1 vind je hieronder.