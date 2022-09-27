Afgelopen weekend bracht Ubisoft een nieuw overzicht uit van wat we de komende drie maanden kunnen verwachten in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. De eerste nieuwe lading content is vervolgens vandaag al beschikbaar met update 1.6.1., die onder andere een nieuwe nederzetting genaamd de ‘Rune Forge’ toevoegt.

Dat is echter niet alles, want deze update brengt ook een vervolg op het Tombs of the Fallen avontuur, dat werd geïntroduceerd met update 1.4.1. In deze update zal de Tombs of the Fallen zijn climax bereiken met in totaal drie nieuwe tombes om te ontdekken.

Benieuwd naar de volledige lijst toevoegingen en aanpassingen? Dan kan je die hieronder bekijken.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.6.1. Patch Notes

New Settlement Building: Rune Forge

The Rune Forge can be built once Ravensthorpe has been upgraded to Level 4. With the Forge, you can turn the perks of your currently owned gear into new runes in exchange for silver. Explore the world of Valhalla to find more gear and turn their perks into valuable runes!

Tombs of the Fallen Pack 2

The journey of Tombs of the Fallen comes to an epic conclusion in this all-new addition. Find your way through three mysterious tombs rigged with ancient traps and complex puzzles. Only the most dedicated adventurers will discover buried secrets from a fallen civilization.

Observe and explore deep waters, molten lava, and Isu teachings to solve ancient puzzles and acquire lost treasures.

Bug fixes and improvements

The Forgotten Saga

Equipping the Death Jarl helmet will remove Eivor’s beard customization.

Sometimes Odin can get stuck in a pillar when assassinating enemies.

After the battle with Systir and his tamer in Nidheim, the barrier will not go away.

Everold’s store re-stocks with already purchased items.

The Siege of Paris

Unique Siege of Paris runes purchased through Pierre’s shop can be sold, but cannot be bought back.

Wrath of the Druids

Finishing Balor with a stun-attack can cause the encounter to get stuck.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Main Quests, World Events, Activities

Order Medallions missing after defeating members of the order.

The quest Going Deeper cannot be received if the plants have already been collected.

Crashes while loading a save file during Finding Fritjof quest.

Player stats are not tracking as intended for the Core Challenge Eivor’s Saga.

World

When climbing the tree near the Druid cottage in Glowecestrescire, Eivor can get stuck under the platform.

Unable to interact with Rollo within the brothel.

Unable to enter a house in Picheringa because of a blocked window and barred door.

Oskoreia Festival

Various fixes for the returning Oskoreia festival event.

Armory and Inventory

Weapons being duplicated through unintended means.

Duplicated Dwarven customization options in inventory.

Two-Handed Axes can appear on both sides of the Armory mannequin if the player changes hands while using the weapon.

Flails appear upside down in the Armory when equipped with a loadout.

Isu tattoo duplicates in inventory after purchase and replaces other tattoos that can no longer be selected.

Miscellaneous

Some weapons appear in Vagn’s shop when they’ve already been acquired.

The VFX for the charge attack persists on the weapon after it has been used.

Twilight pack previews do not load when trying to view them in the in-game store.

Unintended echo effect on Reda’s speech audio.

Cargo hold during River Raids caps at 200 even if capacity is upgraded.

Eivor spawns drunk when loading into the game.

UI / HUD