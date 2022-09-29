Splatoon 3 is nu een paar weken verkrijgbaar en je hebt in onze review kunnen lezen dat we erg te spreken zijn over de titel. Toch is Nintendo nog niet helemaal klaar met de game, want afgezien van nieuwe content in de nabije toekomst, verschijnen er ook updates.
Er is nu een nieuwe update die voor de game klaarstaat, die morgen in Europa uitgerold zal worden. Deze update richt zich voornamelijk op het oplossen van communicatie en besturingsissues en de details daarvan vind je hieronder.
Changes to communications
- Additional measures have been taken in order to tackle the issue with communication errors occurring frequently at the end of battles or Salmon Run shifts, depending on the network environment.
Changes to Player Controls
- Fixes an issue occurring when using Dualies: if you hold down the ZL button and perform a dodge roll while holding down the ZR button, you stop shooting and switch to your squid / octopus form the moment the dodge roll is over.
- Fixes an issue occurring when using the Drop Roller ability: if you press the ZR button while holding down the ZL button while performing a roll, you switch to your squid / octopus form the moment the roll is over even though you’re holding down the ZR button.
- Fixes an issue occurring when using the Splatana: if you perform a horizontal slash immediately after a charge slash, you perform two horizontal slashes instead of one even though you only pressed the ZR button once.
Changes to Battles
- Fixes an issue causing players to become immune to damage for a certain amount of time after the protective shield granted by Booyah Bombs is destroyed.
- Counter-measures have been implemented in order to address an issue impacting the Tacticooler: if a Tacticooler is placed in the corner of certain maps and players switch from their squid / octopus form to their human form right next to it, they can reach out of bound areas.
Other Changes
- Fixes an issue causing the game to crash when exiting locker customisation with a photo frame in your locker.
- Fixes an issue impacting the Catalog: if a communication error occurs, or the game is shut down, when your Catalog level reaches 100 and the next Catalog becomes available at Hotlantis, the event where you can claim the Catalog will not be triggered again.
- If you have already encountered that issue, simply head to Hotlantis after downloading the update to claim your new Catalog.
- If you participated in the first Splatfest and saw the final results announcement but did not receive your Super Sea Snails, the final results announcement will play again and you will be able to claim your rewards.
Notes
This update is a hotfix aimed at providing additional fixes for communication-related issues and correcting some issues related to player controls and battles.
- Regarding communication errors, we have found that players can be disconnected from the server during battles and Salmon Run shifts due to a combination of settings from their network device and internet service provider. We have taken measures in order to prevent such disconnections, and to make it possible for the connection to be restored in case errors are encountered.
- Other temporary fixes have been applied to deal with some issues impacting how gameplay feels and the responsiveness of controls.
- Regarding the issue of players reaching out of bound areas using the Tacticooler, we felt it was more important for us to provide an incomplete fix quickly rather than leave it as it is while we’re working on a complete fix. If players are found to inconvenience other players by abusing this glitch, they will be suspended in accordance with the terms of the Nintendo Account Agreement.
- The next update will focus primarily on balance adjustments and other issues that were outside the scope of the current update. We continue to observe and analyze battle data and are planning to make adjustments at the midpoint of the current season.