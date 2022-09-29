

Splatoon 3 is nu een paar weken verkrijgbaar en je hebt in onze review kunnen lezen dat we erg te spreken zijn over de titel. Toch is Nintendo nog niet helemaal klaar met de game, want afgezien van nieuwe content in de nabije toekomst, verschijnen er ook updates.

Er is nu een nieuwe update die voor de game klaarstaat, die morgen in Europa uitgerold zal worden. Deze update richt zich voornamelijk op het oplossen van communicatie en besturingsissues en de details daarvan vind je hieronder.