

Two Point Campus verscheen eerder dit jaar en is een prima managementsim die het allemaal niet al te serieus neemt, zoals je in onze review hebt kunnen lezen. Toch konden bepaalde zaken wel nog wat aandacht gebruiken en daarom heeft de ontwikkelaar nu update 1.5 uitgebracht.

Deze update kent de nodige quality of life verbeteringen en verschillende bugs worden aangepakt. Tegelijkertijd brengt de update ook verschillende nieuwe items naar de game, waarvan sommige gemist werden door spelers van Two Point Hospital. Hieronder de patch notes met alle details.