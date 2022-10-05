Two Point Campus verscheen eerder dit jaar en is een prima managementsim die het allemaal niet al te serieus neemt, zoals je in onze review hebt kunnen lezen. Toch konden bepaalde zaken wel nog wat aandacht gebruiken en daarom heeft de ontwikkelaar nu update 1.5 uitgebracht.
Deze update kent de nodige quality of life verbeteringen en verschillende bugs worden aangepakt. Tegelijkertijd brengt de update ook verschillende nieuwe items naar de game, waarvan sommige gemist werden door spelers van Two Point Hospital. Hieronder de patch notes met alle details.
General/New
- New UI: Job Assignment Screen
- Updated UI: Added text search to student and staff lists
- Customisation: New paths and new extendable flower bed
- Customisation: You can now customise extendable items! We’ve added this functionality on the wooden fence and will be adding it to more items in the future!
- New items: See saw, mini golf, mini radiators, mini air conditioning
- Added temperature filter to the item menus
Bug Fixing
- General stability improvements
- Balance adjustments for satisfying of needs:
- -Students are more likely to prioritise satisfying needs over other activities when needs are low
- -Students try to satisfy needs nearby when waiting in the queue for a room
- Fix for sandbox plot merging issues which was causing spawning issues with students in sandbox (when unlock all plots is selected as an option or Creative Mode is selected).
- Fix for Campus events being selected when editing event settings
- Fix for Campus Overview sometimes not showing information
- Fix for template button prompts being incorrect when in placement mode
- Fix for closed event rooms being removed from the timetable
- Fix area of Blundergrad where it wasn’t possible to place items
- Added more specific messaging in blueprint build mode when buildings or rooms are not completable due to being unreachable
- Fixed a bug where having plots unlocked in Sandbox options would subtract the value of those plots from your balance on game start
- Room customisations can now be applied to all rooms and will carry over to newly placed rooms of that type
- Fixed end-of-year awards being given when closing countdown message
- Slightly reduced lecture seating nav bounds to reduce placement and reachability issues
- Fixed missing SFX on customisation apply button
- Fixed missing controller bindings for the switch profile input action
- Added additional UI support for favourite student feature on the students list
- Added dedicated invalid build position message for outdoor rooms not being built outdoors
- Prevented dig site door being placed in 1 tile corridors in blueprint mode
- Fixed issue with temperature items not always working with merged plots
- Fixed typos in Blundergrad 3 star letter and Noblestead 2 star letter
- Fix for it being difficult to select some fence posts
- Fixed timetable objectives being read from the wrong timetable when in summer break
- Fixed missing item error in the room inspector not updating when item is placed
- Fixed training menu gamepad scroll not working when the first item is expanded in a long list
- Fix for modifiers not being applied when upgrading the training pod
- Shrink nav bounds of big floodlight pole so they don’t overlap the insides of buildings
- Fixed item/room tooltips going out of the screen bounds
- Prevented dig site door item placement directly opposite dig site wall to fix nav access issues when floor is lowered
- Removed photo mode keyboard shortcut