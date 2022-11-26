

Op 13 december verschijnt Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion voor verschillende platformen, waarmee een klassieker terugkeert. Deze van oorsprong PlayStation Portable game is door Square Enix van de remaster behandeling voorzien, al heeft het meer om handen dan enkel de grafische kwaliteiten opleuken.

Het duurt niet lang meer voordat we met deze titel aan de slag kunnen en inmiddels zijn via PowerPyx de Trophies bekend. In de game zijn in totaal 51 Trophies te verdienen, die we hieronder op een rijtje hebben gezet. Helaas ontbreekt het de Trophies nog aan een waarde, maar desalniettemin krijg je hiermee een beeld van de doelen.

Een van de Trophies laat zien dat je de game 100% moet uitspelen als het op de missies aankomt, andere Trophies wijzen in het voltooien van allerlei andere activiteiten. Kortom, voor de platinum Trophy zul je dus een hoop in de game moeten doen.

My Living Legacy

-Unlocked all trophies.

Embrace Your Dreams

-Cleared the Prologue.

He Wouldn’t Betray Us

-Cleared Chapter 1.

We’re Not Monsters

-Cleared Chapter 2.

Angels Dream of One Thing

-Cleared Chapter 3.

Where Did Every Go?

-Cleared Chapter 4.

Protect Your SOLDIER Honor

-Cleared Chapter 5.

Did Genesis Really Die?

-Cleared Chapter 6.

I May Abandoned Shinra

-Cleared Chapter 7.

I’ll Come Visit

-Cleared Chapter 8.

We’ll All Be Heroes

-Cleared Chapter 9.

Thanks to You, Zack

-Cleared Chapter 10.

SOLDIER of Legend

-Cleared the game in Hard Mode.

Missions Completed: 25%

-Completed 25% of all missions.

Missions Completed: 50%

-Completed 50% of all missions.

Missions Completed: 75%

-Completed 75% of all missions.

Mission Completionist

-Completed 100% of all missions.

DMW Master

-Achieved 100% progress for all DMW.

Limit Break Collector

-Obtained all DMW images.

Fan Club Aficionado

-Joined every fan club.

Fan Club Savior

-Helped every fan club continue their activities.

First-Rate SOLDIER

-Defeated all virtual data in the Training Room.

Genji Equipment

-Collected all Genji equipment.

Mail Completionist

-Received all mail from all senders.

Midgar Full of Flowers

-Constructed every flower wagon type.

Seven Wonders Expert

-Learned about all of Nibelheim’s Seven Wonders.

Shop Completionist

-Unlocked all shops.

Everyone’s Hero

-Saved everyone calling for help during the assault on the Shinra Building in Chapter 3.

Cell Raider

-Checked all cells on the 67th floor of the Shinra Building.

Banora Treasures

-Collected all items and arrived at Angeal’s house before the Banora airstrike.

Bingo!

-Guessed the exact number in the number-guessing game.

Cage Opener

-Opened the path to the Cage of Binding.

Hero of the Wutai War?

-Received highest evaluation from Lazard for Assault on Fort Tamblin.

Immovable Object

-Defeated all enemies in Defense of the Junon Perimeter.

Master Infiltrator

-Infiltrated the mako excavation facility without being discovered once.

Master Mako Stone Miner

-Prevented the Materia Room from being shut down.

Of Significant Worth

-Judged by Hojo to be a “SOLDIER member of significant worth” in the Fusion Chamber.

Good Match for Aerith

-Told by Bruno that you and Aerith “make a good couple.”

Slicin’s SOLDIER

-Cut down every incoming shell.

Wutai’s Nemesis

-Caught all the Wutai spies that had infiltrated Midgar.

Zack the Sniper

-Did not allow a single gun bull head to escape while sniping.

Waterfall Chaser

-Collected ten chests coming down the waterfall in the hills of Congaga.

Shinra’s Squats Champion

-Achieved victory against the SOLDIER 2nd Class in the physical fitness test.

Godlike

-Rated to have “godlike speed” in collecting materia.

Master Blender

-Blended a perfume with the perfect amount of oil.

Overpowered

-Dealt 99,999 damage to an enemy.

Precise Restoration

-Achieved 100% recovery with the Mako Recovery Unit.

Come and Get It

-Won a battle for the first time.

Got Materia Fusion Down

-Performed materia fusion for the first time.

Prove Your Honor to Me

-Performed a limit break for the first time.

Divine Rule Broken

-Defeated Minerva.