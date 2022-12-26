In november kondigde Square Enix de eerstvolgende grote update voor Final Fantasy XIV aan. Patch 6.3 heeft de titel ‘Gods Revel, Lands Tremble’ gekregen en bij de oorspronkelijke aankondiging werd gemeld dat deze begin januari 2023 wordt uitgebracht.
Nu is er meer duidelijk geworden over de release. Square Enix heeft aangekondigd dat Gods Revel, Lands Tremble op 10 januari wordt uitgebracht. Hieronder kun je een nieuwe trailer bekijken, evenals een beknopt overzicht van wat spelers van de update kunnen verwachten.
Patch 6.3 – Gods Revel, Lands Tremble
- New Main Scenario Quests – In the darkness of the Thirteenth, the Warrior of Light finds an unexpected ally in a half-voidsent woman named Zero. She returns with them to the Source for a time, and upon recovering from their recent trials, they prepare to continue the search for Azdaja. But an unforeseen threat bars their path…
- New Side Story Quests – Continue Tataru’s Grand Endeavor and the Tales of Newfound Adventure.
- New 8-Player Trial – A new challenge at both Normal and Extreme difficulties.
- New Unreal Trial – Containment Bay P1T6 (Unreal) – As ever, the faux commander craves tales of death-defying derring-do, and in a bid to satisfy him, you cast your mind back to your frenetic encounter with the eikon Sophia. The memory remains vivid even now, and you find yourself facing the Goddess once more, your very survival hanging in the balance…
- New 24-Player Alliance Raid – Myths of the Realm, Part 2: Euphrosyne.
- New Ultimate Raid (Patch 6.31) – Launching two weeks after Patch 6.3, challenge a fearsome version of Omega in the latest Ultimate battle.
- New Dungeon – Lapis Manalis – In pursuit of voidsent, you learn of an abandoned village in the mountains of Garlemald where garleans once practiced the reaper arts. But what will you find there deep in the heart of the mountain?
- Duty Support Updates – Support will be added for the remaining Heavensward™ main scenario dungeons (The Great Gubal Library, The Aetherochemical Research Facility, The Antitower, Sohr Khai, Xelphatol and Baelsar’s Wall) so they can be completed alongside a party of NPC allies.
- Island Sanctuary Updates – A number of quality-of-life improvements, new ranks, crops, animals and more.
- Gold Saucer Updates – New Leap of Faith map added.
- Miscellaneous Updates – A new treasure hunt dungeon, various retainer adjustments, a new Crystalline Conflict PvP arena, new custom deliveries and more.