Later deze maand brengt Square Enix Forspoken dan eindelijk uit. In deze fantasy RPG komt Frey Holland in de magische wereld van Athia terecht en moet ze het daar opnemen tegen heel wat kwaadaardige krachten. Een nieuwe game betekent ook een nieuwe set met Trophies en we weten nu wat er precies van ons verwacht wordt vooraleer we die felbegeerde platinum Trophy kunnen behalen.

De lijst lijkt niet bijster moeilijk te zijn, al zal je wel wat tijd in de game moeten investeren. Je moet (logischerwijs) alle hoofdmissies voltooien, maar ook wat combat-gerelateerde uitdagingen volbrengen én de open wereld verkennen van kop tot teen. Bekijk de lijst hieronder.

Forspoken verschijnt op 24 januari.

Platinum

Forspoken

– Earn every single trophy.

Goud

Abominizer

– Defeat all four abominations.

Archivist

– Unlock 80% of the Archive.

Zilver

Awakening

– Lay waste to a great evil for the sake of humankind.

Pilgrimage: Adept

– Visit fifty monuments.

Explorer: Trailblazer

– Visit one hundred points of interest.

Call of the Fount: Beatified

– Acquire the magical powers available from all the Founts of Blessing.

Paragon

– Learn every spell.

Kit and Caboodle

-Acquire every piece of equipment (except those only obtainable via sub-quests).

Through the Eyes of Another: Visionary

– Complete all flashback challenges at the Momunments to Wisdom.

Brons

Attachments

– Acquire a mysterious golden bracelet.

Stuck

– Journey through a beautiful yet deadly other world.

The Interloper

– Swear vengeance on a deadly foe.

What Must Be Done

– Survive a nightmarish ordeal.

Might and Main

– Emerge victorious from a showdown in a great fortress.

Damned If You Do…

– Taste the sweetness of peace and the bitterness of disaster.

The Hue of Blue

– Submit yourself to otherworldly justice.

The Truth Will Out

– Emerge victorious from a trial to end all trials.

Breaking Point

– Learn a hard truth, and accept a harder one.

None the Wiser

– Emerge victorious from a conflict in a twisted reality.

Forspoken

– Hold the fate of the world in your hands.

Rebirth

– See to the needs of the people of Cipal.

Promises

– Make a promise to someone very special.

Moves

– Earn the praise of the mighty Pilo with your dancing.

Remembrance

– Say a complete set of remembrances to the departed.

A Roaring Trade

– Trade poppets for all available items.

Outdoorsperson

– Set up camp.

Pilgrimage: Initiate

– Visit your first monument.

Pilgrimage: Novice

– Visit twenty monuments.

Explorer: Seeker

– Visit ten points of interest.

Explorer: Pathfinder

– Visit fifty points of interest.

Unlocked Potential

– Spend mana to learn a spell for the first time.

Realized Potential

– Learn all the spells that can possibly be learned.

Call of the Fount: Baptized

– Acquire magical powers for the first time at a Fount of Blessing.

Tinkerer

– Craft an item for the first time.

Craftsperson

– Craft a healing item and two of Frey’s original pieces of equipment.

Hop, Step, Jump

– Perform five Shimmies in a row.

Hell of a Run

– Perform magic parkour for twenty seconds continuously.

Endless Runner

– Travel a total of 100km (62 mi) using magic parkour.

I Can Fly!

– Use Float to stay airborne for ten seconds.

Leapfrogger

– Jump over enemies a total of ten times.

Tit for Tat

– Perform ten precision counters.

No Mercy

– Perform thirty Killer Blows.

Knock ‘Em Dead

– Finish three or more enemies with a single blast of Surge Magic.

Help Me Out Here

– Use the Disperse spell three times in a single battle.

Wildfire

– Defeat an enemy bound by the Tangled status effect with Sila’s magic.

Shocker

– Electrocute three enemies at once.

From Every Angle

– Use all four types of Tanta magic in a single battle.

Through the Eyes of Another: Empath

– Complete your first flashback challenge at a Monument to Wisdom.

Through the Eyes of Another: Seer

– Complete flashback challenges at ten Monuments to Wisdom.

Cat Person

– Befriend all of Tantas’ familiars.

Happy Snapper

– Show pictures taken at all the photo spots to the children.

Above and Beyond

– Upgrade all your spells.

Barely There

– Hide for ten whole seconds – so long that people will forget you were there.