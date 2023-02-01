Electronic Arts en ontwikkelaar Respawn Entertainment hebben laten weten dat het vervolg op Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order niet langer op 17 maart zal worden uitgebracht. De release van Star Wars Jedi: Survivor staat nu gepland voor 28 april.

De reden die Respawn en EA geven voor het uitstel is om de kwaliteit van het spel nog net een klein stukje beter te maken, zodat zowel Respawn als de fans tevreden kunnen zijn met de kwaliteit van het eindproduct. Deze zes extra weken worden cruciaal genoemd voor de verdere ontwikkeling van het spel.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor zal te spelen zijn op de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Je kan het volledige statement van de ontwikkelaar hieronder lezen.

“For the last three years, the Jedi team here at Respawn has poured its collective heart and soul into Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and we are proud to say the next chapter in the tale of Cal Kestis is content complete. We are now focused entirely on the final stage: bug fixes to enhance performance, stability, polish, and most importantly, the player experience.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a direct response to the feedback from our community, delivering expansive destinations to explore, evolved combat and traversal, and of course, the continuation of Cal and BD’s story. Making this game has truly made us a better team, and we have pushed ourselves at every level to make this the Star Wars sequel our fans expect from Respawn and Lucasfilm Games.

In order for the team to hit the Respawn quality bar, provide the team the time they need, and achieve the level of polish our fans deserve, we have added six crucial weeks to our release schedule—Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will now launch globally on April 28.

Thanks to EA and Respawn for giving us the time to deliver the best experience for our players, and to all of you for your understanding.

May the Force be with you,

Stig, and the Star Wars Jedi Team”