Wild Hearts is nu net iets meer dan twee weken verkrijgbaar en de cijfers voor de game waren grotendeels positief. Wij waren iets minder enthousiast in onze review en we gaven Wild Hearts een 6.5. Desalniettemin wordt er door het team hard gewerkt aan de game om die verder te verbeteren en daar valt het wegwerken van bugs natuurlijk ook onder.

De nieuwe update voor Wild Hearts is nu beschikbaar en deze pakt een flinke lijst van bugs aan. Zo worden er wat bugs in coöp weggewerkt evenals bepaalde moves die niet naar behoren werkte. De volledige lijst aan bug fixes kan je hieronder bekijken.