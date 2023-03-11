Zoals je al in onze special hebt kunnen lezen, is de pc-versie van Returnal het zeker waard om te spelen. Dit wil niet zeggen dat er geen foutjes in de game zitten of dingen zijn die wat beter kunnen. Een nieuwe patch lost een aantal probleempjes op.

Als je gebruikmaakte van ray tracing, dan kon het zo zijn dat het beeld wat stotterde. Dit is nu met de nieuwe update opgelost. Tevens zijn er een aantal momenten waarop de game kon crashen aangepakt. Wat de volledige changelog van de nieuwe patch is, zie hieronder: