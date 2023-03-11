Zoals je al in onze special hebt kunnen lezen, is de pc-versie van Returnal het zeker waard om te spelen. Dit wil niet zeggen dat er geen foutjes in de game zitten of dingen zijn die wat beter kunnen. Een nieuwe patch lost een aantal probleempjes op.
Als je gebruikmaakte van ray tracing, dan kon het zo zijn dat het beeld wat stotterde. Dit is nu met de nieuwe update opgelost. Tevens zijn er een aantal momenten waarop de game kon crashen aangepakt. Wat de volledige changelog van de nieuwe patch is, zie hieronder:
- Multiple optimisation improvements to reduce stuttering on CPUs with fewer than 8 cores.
- Updated PSO system to reduce stuttering when Ray Tracing is enabled.
- Fixed crash that can occur when finding or using translocators.
- Fixed crash that can occur during various combat or high particle effect situations.
- Enabled Intel’s XeSS screen scaling technology on non-Intel hardware.
- Fixed blocker that can occur when killing the Typhonops and using a Reconstructor.
- Fixed 3840×1600 resolutions not displaying correctly.
- Fixed Steam overlay run time being out of sync with in-game cycle time.
- Optimised installation process to reduce file size.