

Tchia is een veelbelovende game die je naar Nieuw-Caledonië brengt om daar een mooi avontuur te beleven. Deze game is op de PlayStation uiteraard van Trophies voorzien en die zijn online gezet door de ontwikkelaar. Dit leert ons dat er in totaal 22 stuks te verzamelen zijn en opvallend genoeg ligt het aantal bronzen Trophies tegenover de zilveren en gouden behoorlijk laag.

Nu klinkt de hele lijst verre van ingewikkeld, maar hieruit maken we wel op dat je de game 100% moet zien te voltooien om die gewilde platinum Trophy in de wacht te slepen. Spit de lijst hieronder door en laat weten of jij voor die volle 100% gaat.

Platinum

New Caledonian

-Collect all Trophies

Goud

Live Wire

-Upgrade your Stamina to 120

Body and Soul

-Upgrade your Soul-Meter to 10 slots

Thing

-Find and Soul-Jump into Pwi Dua’s hand

Historian

-Find and open all the Treasure Chests

Fashion Victim

-Unlock every cosmetic items for Tchia and Boat

Liberator

-Clear all the Soldier Camps

Ça de Wizz!

-Reach 100% Game Completion

Zilver

Happy Camper

-Discover all the Campfires

Globe Trotter

-Discover all the Docks

Arrr!

-Wear the complete Pirate outfit and boat style

Snip Snip

-Wear the complete Crab outfit

Shredder

-Score 100% in any Music Sequence

Energy Saver

-Burn 3 enemies at once with a single object or explosion

The Journey Onwards

-Reach the Endgame

Audiophile

-Unlock every Soul-Melody

Iconoclast

-Destroy every Meavora Statue

Ahem Ahem

-Shout from every Point Of View

Brons

Fashion Faux-Pas

-Wear the Umbrella Hat

In a Pinch

-Win something in a Claw Machine

Clay Pigeon

-Shoot down a flying bird with the Slingshot

Soul-Cannon

-Soul-Jump into an object right after Soul-Throwing it

Tchia is vanaf vandaag verkrijgbaar voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 en pc. Mocht je PlayStation Plus Extra of Premium abonnee zijn, dan kun je de game als onderdeel van je abonnement kosteloos downloaden en spelen.