Tchia is een veelbelovende game die je naar Nieuw-Caledonië brengt om daar een mooi avontuur te beleven. Deze game is op de PlayStation uiteraard van Trophies voorzien en die zijn online gezet door de ontwikkelaar. Dit leert ons dat er in totaal 22 stuks te verzamelen zijn en opvallend genoeg ligt het aantal bronzen Trophies tegenover de zilveren en gouden behoorlijk laag.
Nu klinkt de hele lijst verre van ingewikkeld, maar hieruit maken we wel op dat je de game 100% moet zien te voltooien om die gewilde platinum Trophy in de wacht te slepen. Spit de lijst hieronder door en laat weten of jij voor die volle 100% gaat.
Platinum
New Caledonian
-Collect all Trophies
Goud
Live Wire
-Upgrade your Stamina to 120
Body and Soul
-Upgrade your Soul-Meter to 10 slots
Thing
-Find and Soul-Jump into Pwi Dua’s hand
Historian
-Find and open all the Treasure Chests
Fashion Victim
-Unlock every cosmetic items for Tchia and Boat
Liberator
-Clear all the Soldier Camps
Ça de Wizz!
-Reach 100% Game Completion
Zilver
Happy Camper
-Discover all the Campfires
Globe Trotter
-Discover all the Docks
Arrr!
-Wear the complete Pirate outfit and boat style
Snip Snip
-Wear the complete Crab outfit
Shredder
-Score 100% in any Music Sequence
Energy Saver
-Burn 3 enemies at once with a single object or explosion
The Journey Onwards
-Reach the Endgame
Audiophile
-Unlock every Soul-Melody
Iconoclast
-Destroy every Meavora Statue
Ahem Ahem
-Shout from every Point Of View
Brons
Fashion Faux-Pas
-Wear the Umbrella Hat
In a Pinch
-Win something in a Claw Machine
Clay Pigeon
-Shoot down a flying bird with the Slingshot
Soul-Cannon
-Soul-Jump into an object right after Soul-Throwing it
Tchia is vanaf vandaag verkrijgbaar voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 en pc. Mocht je PlayStation Plus Extra of Premium abonnee zijn, dan kun je de game als onderdeel van je abonnement kosteloos downloaden en spelen.
Veel te kleine game voor echt succes.