

Redfall verscheen eerder deze week en waar het een knaller voor de Xbox van jewelste moest zijn, is het een flinke tegenvaller gebleken. De meningen zijn enorm verdeeld en in onze review heb je kunnen lezen dat er technisch veel mis is met de titel. Jammer, want de Xbox Series X|S kan first-party top games goed gebruiken.

Microsoft en Bethesda hebben er niet veel over gezegd, al geeft Arkane Austin wel aan te blijven doorwerken aan de titel. Het was dus vooral wachten op een reactie van Xbox frontman Phil Spencer en hij heeft nu in de Kinda Funny podcast gereageerd. Hierbij is de topman realistisch: ze hebben gefaald.

Hij stelt dat hij teleurgesteld is en dat hij boos op zichzelf is, omdat het onder zijn leiding indirect heeft kunnen gebeuren. Nu is Bethesda een bedrijf dat onafhankelijk van Microsoft opereert, maar gezien de softwaregigant eigenaar is, kan je vragen stellen bij de toezicht die er klaarblijkelijk niet is geweest.

“There’s nothing that’s more difficult for me than disappointing the Xbox community and just to kind of watch the community lose confidence and be disappointed, I’m disappointed, I’m upset with myself”.

In aanloop naar de release ging het al niet lekker. Zo werd bij de aankondiging al snel aangegeven dat de titel op 60fps zou draaien, wat later 30fps werd bij de release. Niet echt een goed begin. Daar komt nog bij dat het technisch ook verre van goed is. Van dit alles wil hij ook graag weer leren.

“I think back to the announcement of 60 FPS and then we weren’t shipping at 60 FPS and that was kind of our punch in the chin, rightfully a couple of weeks ago”.

“The critical response was not what we wanted. I kinda picked myself up, what can we learn, what can we get better? What thing I will fight is what went wrong, there are clearly quality and executions things we can do. But one thing I won’t do is push against creative aspirations of our teams.”

“I’m a huge supporter of Arkane Austin, there track record is awesome, I love a lot of the great games they’ve built. This is one where the team didn’t hit their own internal goals when it launched. I think maybe a little simplistic to just say hey if you would have just delayed it by three months the core creative of the game would have delivered on something that was different then what it was.”