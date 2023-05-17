Mundfish heeft een nieuwe update beschikbaar gesteld voor Atomic Heart, dit op zowel pc als consoles. De update is in tegenstelling tot eerdere updates niet al te uitgebreid als het op de patch notes aankomt, maar daarom niet minder belangrijk om binnen te halen.
Zo zorgt de update voor een betere stabiliteit van de game en ook worden er issues met save data aangepakt en opgelost, wat de speelervaring nog verder zou moeten versoepelen. Ook heeft de ontwikkelaar nog een overzicht gepubliceerd van zaken die ze aanraden om bestaande issues op te lossen.
Zie alle details hieronder.
Atomic Heart update 1.6 patch notes
- Improved dialogues (adjusted length, place/time of activation, overall amount)
- Improved view when aiming with a modified FOV setting (hands no longer cover the scope)
- Fixed some rare issues with saves of the game
- Improved game stability
RECOMMENDATIONS FOR SOLVING SOME ISSUES
- We cannot guarantee or support the game if the Atomic Heart game client has been modified by any third-party software. If this happens, you should uninstall this software and reinstall the game.
- If you encounter issues on Steam, first check the integrity of the game files as described here. Clicking here may solve the issues.
- Updating the driver to the latest version may improve performance (NVIDIA only).
- The problem with unlocking achievements has already been solved, but in some very rare cases, the following issues may occur:
- ○ There may be some delay in unlocking achievements on a platform that requires an Internet connection for this process;
- ○ For those whose achievements were achieved entirely on savegames before or during the Day 1 patch, there may be some issues, which can be solved as follows:
- a) In case the achievements were not unlocked, even though their progress was achieved, it will be necessary to re-execute all the conditions by starting a new game.
- b) In the rare case where all achievements have been obtained, but the “The Motherland Does Not Forget its Heroes” achievement has not been unlocked for achieving them all, the problem can be solved simply by starting a new game. Data will be recalculated at the launch of the new game, which will entail unlocking the achievement.