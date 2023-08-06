Aan het einde van 2022 kondigde Hideo Kojima Death Stranding 2 aan, de (niet geheel onverwachte) sequel op zijn vorige game Death Stranding uit 2019. We weten nog niet heel veel over deel 2, maar Kojima liet wel al eerder weten dat hij wat ‘problemen’ ondervond met het verhaal: hij schrapte namelijk het geplande verhaal van die game en schreef het helemaal opnieuw. Nu verklaart hij waarom hij dit deed.
In een interterview (vertaald door VGC) vertelt hij over de COVID 19-pandemie en hoe Death Stranding hierdoor plots griezelig actueel werd. Death Stranding draait om ‘connectie’, maar na de komst van de pandemie gingen wij als mensen vooral digitaal met elkaar ‘connecteren’. Kojima vindt dat deze digitale connectie niet genoeg is en daarom wil hij dit concept (opnieuw) onderzoeken in de sequel.
‘[…] when the pandemic did strike, it led us to restructure the entire script. In Death Stranding we championed the act of connection. But, as the pandemic took hold, digital connections like remote work gained prominence. I also realized that digital connections alone couldn’t satisfy human needs. We are inherently explorers.
Right now, we’re dealing with seclusion and division, and the world is undergoing significant transformations. We can’t rewind to our pre-pandemic reality, so we’ve had to reassess the concept of ‘connection’.
In Death Stranding 2, the interpretation of ‘strand’ evolves. You’ll notice, at the end of the teaser trailer, a message that says ‘Should We Have Connected?’ That’s the crux of what we’re trying to articulate in the sequel.”
We zijn benieuwd om te ontdekken op welke manier Death Stranding 2 ons als mens met elkaar zal ‘verbinden’.