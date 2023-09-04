De release van Final Fantasy XVI ligt inmiddels enkele maanden achter ons en velen hebben in die tijd het epische avontuur van Clive Rosfield mogen ervaren. Producer Naoki Yoshida was aanwezig op PAX West 2023 en sprak daar tijdens een panel over de game en hoe de voorbije maanden voor het team gelopen zijn en wat we in de toekomst kunnen verwachten.

Tijdens dit panel werden enkele aankondigingen gedaan: allereerst bedankte hij de fans en gaf hij mee dat het team luistert naar de feedback van de spelers. Vervolgens gaf hij mee dat we vanaf nu een gratis update voor de game kunnen downloaden die wat nieuwe content met zich meebrengt. Zo zal je nu het uiterlijk van je wapens kunnen aanpassen en zijn er nieuwe outfits verkrijgbaar voor zowel Clive, Jill, Torgal, Ambrosia en Joshua.

Daarnaast bevestigde Yoshida ook dat het team momenteel hard aan het werk is aan de beloofde pc-versie van de game… én ook zijn er twee premium DLC-pakketten in de maak. Initieel waren er geen plannen voor DLC, maar gezien de positieve ontvangst van de game door de fanbase werd beslist om ons toch meer tijd te laten spenderen in de wereld van Valisthea. Een releasedatum voor deze DLC’s werd nog niet meegegeven.

Bekijk hieronder een trailer die de nieuwe update in de schijnwerpers zet, alsook het volledige PAX West panel. Lees daaronder ook de precieze veranderingen van de update na.

Let op: de trailer bevat lichte spoilers voor het verhaal

