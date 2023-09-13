‘Today, we’re taking a look at another new feature coming to the Cyberpunk 2077 base game as part of the free Update 2.0, which will be available for current-gen consoles and PCs: vehicle combat and car chases!

There are in fact three new ways to take out enemies from the safety of your car besides just running into them. Don’t get us wrong, that’s always an option — but make sure not to explode and flatline yourself!

The first new option is shooting your pistols or SMGs either from the back of your motorcycle, straight through your car’s windshield, or out of its side window. In the case of cars with CrystalDome tech, you can instead open the sliding doors and shoot out that way. While on a bike, you can also now use melee weapons to attack enemies or even slice open the wheels of other cars. The next option is using the brand-new mounted weapons available on certain nomad cars that utilize the CrystalDome tech. Those gatling guns will make Swiss cheese out of anyone standing in your way! A more subtle approach to vehicle combat can be taken with the new car hacking abilities for netrunners. And by subtle, we mean you can straight-up explode other cars, make them slam the brakes, or accelerate without stopping! More options are available for the most skilled netrunners out there.

Car chases also happen more naturally now, with the NCPD actively chasing you if you try to get away — as detailed in our last article from this series or seen in our latest REDstreams episode.

With these options at your disposal, wreaking mayhem out on the streets of Night City has never been easier (or more fun).’