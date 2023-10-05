

CD Projekt RED zal zich nu update 2.0 en Phantom Liberty uit zijn voor Cyberpunk 2077 niet langer bezighouden met grote updates en aanpassingen voor de game. Hetgeen nu beschikbaar is, dat is waar je het mee moet doen en dat is meer dan prima gezien de game nu helemaal in orde is.

Althans, helemaal niet. De ontwikkelaar houdt zich wel nog bezig met het oplossen van problemen die op kunnen treden. Om verschillende issues en bugs tegen te gaan is er nu een nieuwe update uitgebracht, versie 2.01.

Hieronder de details van wat de update doet. Een gedeelte richt zich specifiek op Phantom Liberty, maar ook worden er zaken naar aanleiding van update 2.0 aangepakt. Een belangrijke fix is dat het mogelijk corrumperen van savefiles op de PlayStation 5 nu opgelost moet zijn. Tenminste, het voorkomt corrupte data, eerder gecorrumpeerde data is blijkbaar niet te fixen.

Morgen lees je meer in onze special wat we van Phantom Liberty vinden.