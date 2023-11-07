

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is vanaf morgen verkrijgbaar en de eerste reviews schetsen een goed beeld van de titel. Met deze aanstaande release heeft de ontwikkelaar nu ook de Trophies en Achievements naar de juiste netwerken geüpload, waardoor we een overzicht hebben van de doelstellingen.

Er zijn behoorlijk wat Trophies en Achievements, want het aantal gaat voorbij de 60 stuks. Hieronder hebben we alle doelstellingen op een rijtje gezet op basis van de Trophies en als je benieuwd bent naar de gamerscore per Achievement, dan kun je dit overzicht raadplegen.

Let wel, het onderstaande overzicht bevat wat lichte spoilers.

Platinum

The Dragon of Dojima

-Obtained all trophies.

Goud

The Man Who Erased His Name

-Completed the Final Chapter.

Zilver

Legendary Dragon

-Obtained 50 abilities through Upgrade Abilities.

Prizefighter

-Reached 30,000 fans.

Fourth King Dethroned

-Defeated the fourth of the Four Kings.

The World’s Strongest

-Defeated Amon.

Brons

Hidden Dragon

-Completed Chapter 1.

Castle on the Water

-Completed Chapter 2.

The Man Who Knew Too Much

-Completed Chapter 3.

The Laughing Man

-Completed Chapter 4.

Fledgling Dragon

-Obtained 10 abilities through Upgrade Abilities.

Respectable Dragon

-Obtained 20 abilities through Upgrade Abilities.

Ferocious Dragon

-Obtained 30 abilities through Upgrade Abilities.

Like a Bee

-Activated the Hornet gadget during battle 100 times.

Like a Snake

-Activated the Serpent gadget during battle 50 times.

Like a Spider

-Activated the Spider gadget during battle 50 times.

Like a Firefly

-Detonated the Firefly gadget during battle 50 times.

Always Prepared

-Obtained 10 types of equipment items.

Extremely Heated

-Used Extreme Heat 30 times.

Untouchable

-Used Ultimate Counter 5 times.

Silver Tier

-Earned a Silver rank at the Castle.

Gold Tier

-Earned a Gold rank at the Castle.

Platinum Tier

-Earned a Platinum rank at the Castle.

Taking Requests

-Completed 5 requests for Akame.

At Your Service

-Completed 10 requests for Akame.

Go-To Guy

-Completed 15 requests for Akame.

Neighborhood Watch

-Completed 10 Stroll n’ Patrol missions.

Neighborhood Defender

-Completed 30 Stroll n’ Patrol missions.

Neighborhood Hero

-Completed 50 Stroll n’ Patrol missions.

Drinkin’ and Linkin’

-Bonded completely with Akame.

Rookie Fighter

-Reached 1,000 fans.

Up-and-Coming Fighter

-Reached 3,000 fans.

Favored Fighter

-Reached 10,000 fans.

Hell’s Keeper

-Completed all matches with a Silver rank.

Hell’s Patron

-Completed all matches with a Gold rank.

Hell’s Champion

-Completed all matches with a Platinum rank.

Welcome to the Family

-Recruited 10 members to the Joryu Clan.

Strength in Numbers

-Recruited 20 members to the Joryu Clan.

They Can’t Stop Us All

-Recruited 30 members to the Joryu Clan.

To Train in Life

-Bonded completely with a Joryu Clan member.

To Train in Death

-Bonded completely with 5 Joryu Clan members.

To Train Beyond

-Bonded completely with 10 Joryu Clan members.

First King Dethroned

-Defeated the first of the Four Kings.

Second King Dethroned

-Defeated the second of the Four Kings.

Third King Dethroned

-Defeated the third of the Four Kings.

Fashion Scrub

-Obtained 15 types of outfit items.

Fashionista

-Obtained 30 types of outfit items.

Trendsetter

-Obtained 50 types of outfit items.

The Man Who Had Too Many Hobbies

-Played 10 minigames.

Heavenly VIP

-Completed all hostess missions at Club Heavenly.

Castle VIP

-Completed all hostess missions at Castle Cabaret.

Retro Gamer

-Played 5 different games on the SEGA Master System.

Arcade Dweller

-Played 6 different games at the arcade.

Pocket Circuit Pro

-Unlocked the Masters Circuit in Pocket Circuit.

Left in the Dust

-Won 3 Rival Matches in Pocket Circuit.

Bullseye

-Won a game of darts.

Royal Gambler

-Played at the casino and gambling hall in the Castle.

Rising Superstar

-Went to karaoke with Akame and sang a duet.

Surgical Precision

-Completed a 1-Shot Challenge on normal difficulty.

Locked Up

-Obtained 30 items from coin lockers.

Whip-Splash

-Threw an enemy into the river with the Spider gadget.

Gotta Catch Some Balls!

-Obtained some Balls.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name verschijnt voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc.